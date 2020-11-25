On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Ms. Annie Mae Bailey Thomas, 71, affectionately known as "Cool Bailey" peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home. She fought a good fight; she finished the course…to God be the glory. She was the youngest daughter of the late Charlie Sr. and Gladys Dobie Bailey.
Ms. Thomas was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie H. Bailey, Jr. (Ruby) and her daughter-in-law, Rafaele Cordova. Annie was educated in the Hopewell Public School System.
She was employed and retired from McDonalds in Hopewell after 20 plus years. Annie also worked several jobs to include: Park 500 and Carter G. Woodson Middle School.
She accepted Christ at an early age at the First Baptist Church City Point. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church, Hopewell. She served in the Senior Ushers Ministry, Missionary Circle Ministry, and the Greeters Ministry. She also served faithfully and willingly at Friendship as an usher and could be seen in uniform on her assigned Sunday, as well as at other times when she was called into service to fill in on any given Sunday or service.
Annie was a former member of the Ushers' Union of Petersburg, Hopewell & Vicinity. She was also a member of the Virginia State Baptist Ushers' Union.
Annie leaves to cherish her memory: three loving sons, Izell Thomas, Lafayette Thomas, Sr. (Kelly), and Wayne Thomas, Sr.; three loving daughters, Pandora Thomas, Felicia Thomas, and Crystal Shamberger; former devoted mother-in-law, Katherine Thomas; sister, Gladys Bailey Lyons (Joe); brothers, Clarence Bailey (Maretha), Goldie Bailey (Ora), and William Oscar Bailey (Gloria); grandchildren, Crystal Knight (Xavier), Lafayette Thomas, Jr., Akilah Allen, Ashely Coleman, Jimmeka Bailey, Jasmine Meador, Mikayla Thomas, Wayne Thomas, Jr. and Taylor Thomas; seven, great grandchildren; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Annie also leaves to cherish a loving aunt, Carrie Dobie Gray; cousin, Patricia Howell; special friend and family, Rev. Sylvia E. Jones; and former daughter-in-law, Karena McKinney. Annie was a friend to many and will truly be missed by family and friends.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Norwood G. Carson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.