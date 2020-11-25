1/1
ANNIE MAE BAILEY THOMAS
1949 - 2020
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Ms. Annie Mae Bailey Thomas, 71, affectionately known as "Cool Bailey" peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home. She fought a good fight; she finished the course…to God be the glory. She was the youngest daughter of the late Charlie Sr. and Gladys Dobie Bailey.

Ms. Thomas was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie H. Bailey, Jr. (Ruby) and her daughter-in-law, Rafaele Cordova. Annie was educated in the Hopewell Public School System.

She was employed and retired from McDonalds in Hopewell after 20 plus years. Annie also worked several jobs to include: Park 500 and Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

She accepted Christ at an early age at the First Baptist Church City Point. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church, Hopewell. She served in the Senior Ushers Ministry, Missionary Circle Ministry, and the Greeters Ministry. She also served faithfully and willingly at Friendship as an usher and could be seen in uniform on her assigned Sunday, as well as at other times when she was called into service to fill in on any given Sunday or service.

Annie was a former member of the Ushers' Union of Petersburg, Hopewell & Vicinity. She was also a member of the Virginia State Baptist Ushers' Union.

Annie leaves to cherish her memory: three loving sons, Izell Thomas, Lafayette Thomas, Sr. (Kelly), and Wayne Thomas, Sr.; three loving daughters, Pandora Thomas, Felicia Thomas, and Crystal Shamberger; former devoted mother-in-law, Katherine Thomas; sister, Gladys Bailey Lyons (Joe); brothers, Clarence Bailey (Maretha), Goldie Bailey (Ora), and William Oscar Bailey (Gloria); grandchildren, Crystal Knight (Xavier), Lafayette Thomas, Jr., Akilah Allen, Ashely Coleman, Jimmeka Bailey, Jasmine Meador, Mikayla Thomas, Wayne Thomas, Jr. and Taylor Thomas; seven, great grandchildren; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Annie also leaves to cherish a loving aunt, Carrie Dobie Gray; cousin, Patricia Howell; special friend and family, Rev. Sylvia E. Jones; and former daughter-in-law, Karena McKinney. Annie was a friend to many and will truly be missed by family and friends.

Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Norwood G. Carson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
November 24, 2020
Sorry for y’all’s loss. Stay encouraged.
Valerie Blizzard
Friend
November 24, 2020
To the Immediate Family and Other Cherished Love Ones

I was saddened to hear of Annie's transition and immediately childhood memories came to mind.

I wish you peace of the Lord Jesus Christ to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories of Annie Mae to forever hold in your heart.

Floristine Gray
Family
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
Our deepest prayers and condolences go out to the family of Miss Annie, our loving friend and co-worker. It was such a pleasure and privilege to work with her side by side for over 20 years at McDonald's. We will truly miss her laugh and presence in our lives.
McDonald's Family
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Annie Mae had such a big heart & an even bigger personality! We always shared a good laugh whenever we met.

May your many treasured memories help ease your sadness and bring you comfort.

We share in your sorrow with loving & caring thoughts. May Annie rest in paradise & God Bless You All!

Melva & Larry Lewis
Melva Lewis
Family
November 24, 2020
May the love that Annie had for her Lord and Savior bring comfort and peace to the family. May you sense the Lord's loving presence today, keeping you close in His Heart, assuring you of His tender care and covering you with His grace. Sent with thoughts and prayers for all my cousins.
Susie W. D. Hill
Family
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rosa Goode
Friend
November 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Family
Juanita & Rev .Bettie Bradley Williams
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
Going to miss you
Patricia Howell
Family
November 23, 2020
To the family of Ms Anniemae Bailey I send my deepest condolences and I pray that God will give you peace through this difficult time of sorrow Ms Anniemae meant the world to me she was my friend& a very dedicated client for over 20+yrs and she will always have a place in my heart forever ♥ I love you♥ R.I.H my friend until we meet again
Sharon Warren
Friend
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
charleston moody
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sorry For Your Loss. May God Bless You And Your Family During This Difficult Time.
Tawnya Hayes
November 23, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold in your hearts forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Adrienne Washington
November 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss Annie Mae will be well missed, she knew how to light u a room. No more pain nor suffering. Praying for the family
Sandra Washington
Family
November 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Deirtrice Harrington
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed getting to know Annie at McDonalds after I retired. We spent some time together discussing the world and how we would change things for the better. Sat in front of her house sometimes for an hour just relaxing and talking after her day at work. I always arranged my lunch about the time she got off, good memories.
Know she is resting and enjoying good company and conversation with God.
Gayle Williams
Friend
November 19, 2020
Sending my condolences, praying for your family.
ojarda roberts
Friend
