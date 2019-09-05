Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
ANNIE DABNEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Third Baptist Church
550 Farmer Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNIE MAE GODSEY DABNEY


1937 - 2019
ANNIE MAE GODSEY DABNEY Obituary
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, the Lord called home one of his angels, Mrs. Annie Mae Godsey Dabney, 82, of 456 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, at Southside Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was affectionately known as "My Fat Girl" by her daughter as born on July 11, 1937, to the late Waverly Sr. and Mary Edith Godsey Dean. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

At an early age, Annie Mae accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior. She later became a member of the Church of Christ and was a member for a number of years until her health start to declined.

Our beloved mother and grandmother was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Dabney; son, Joseph Simmons, Jr.; grandsons, Jacob "Puncho" Butler and Shahad Ruffin; granddaughter, Faith Dabney; three brothers, Waverly Jr., Carl, and Romeo; uncle, Edward Godsey; and aunt, Magaline Hopkins.

Annie Mae leaves to cherish her beautiful memories; eight daughters, three devoted LaToya Dabney (Eric) of Petersburg, VA, Wanda Butler (Tony) of Richmond, VA, and Angie Godsey of Petersburg, VA, Vanessa, Barbara, Brenda, Lisa, and Shelly, all of Petersburg, VA; three sons, David of Hopewell, VA, Bobby Lee of Richmond, and devoted Antonio (April) of Petersburg, VA. Annie Mae also leaves to cherish, nineteen grandchildren, eight devoted, Tempest "Angelina" (Kris), Antoinette, Avony, Priencess, Prience, Roiyail and Rakwon Dean, all of Petersburg, VA, Tiara Butler of Richmond, VA; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; five sisters, one devoted Cindy Lou Jones, Susie, Geraldine, Lovely and Mary, all of Petersburg, VA; brother, Ricky Dean of Chester, VA; thirty nieces and nephews, two devoted, Karen Gholson (Trinity) and Nicole Tucker (Craig), all of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Patricia Morgan and Larissa Hyndman; one grand-pup, Bellah; a host of other relatives and friends.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, and Rev. Kassandar Bullock, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Dabney Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral establishment.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
