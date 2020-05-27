|
|
Annie Mae Reynolds Pacheco, 95, of McKenney, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia, on October 7, 1924, to the late Ruben and Bertha Johnson. Mrs. Pacheco was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and she loved to sew. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Pacheco; two daughters, Andrea Gail Yerger and Carol Ann Galbreath; four brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her sons, Charles A. Reynolds Jr., James Ruben Reynolds and wife, Jan, Larry Wayne Reynolds and wife, Charlene, and Ricky L. Reynolds and wife, Caroline; granddaughter who she helped raise and considered to be a daughter, Stephanie Marie Thomas; 16 other grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. A private graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 27 to May 28, 2020