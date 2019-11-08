|
Mrs. Annie Vashti Battle Jordan Henderson was born on November 27, 1923, to her late parents, the Rev. William Allison Jordan, Sr. and Mary Small Jordan. She was the tenth of twelve children born to this union, nine of whom lived to adulthood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eleven siblings; her son, David Allison Henderson; husband, Dr. David N. Henderson; and daughter, Carolyn A. Henderson McSwain.
Mrs. Henderson attended Beaufort Colored School (Beaufort, NC), graduated from Queen Street High School in 1941, and matriculated at Winston-Salem Teachers' College (now University), graduating in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. While there, she also took courses in Public School Music. Additionally, she furthered her study in Music Education at New York University (NYU) and the Julliard School of Music.
Her teaching experience commenced at John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton, NC (1945-47) where she taught Public School Music and was the Director of the High School Glee Club. While there, she met her future husband, David N. Henderson of Roanoke, VA. They were joined in holy matrimony on December 23, 1951. To this union were born three children: twin daughters and one son.
She returned to her hometown of Beaufort and taught for five years (1947-52) in the local public school system as an Elementary Grade School teacher and Director of the Queen Street High School Glee Club.
Her next teaching assignment was at the Lucille Hunter Elementary School in Raleigh, NC, for two years (1952-54). There she taught Language Arts and was the Director of the Elementary Glee Club.
In 1954, she came to Petersburg, VA, and taught at Blandford Elementary School and at the Matoaca Laboratory School on the campus of Virginia State College (now University) for one semester. Sensing the importance of Christian education and instruction, she utilized her teaching abilities, gifts, and talents at Ephesus Junior Academy in Richmond, VA.
In 1955, Mrs. Henderson began attending the Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church and later became a baptized member of the church in 1957. She served faithfully for nearly six decades before retiring. She has held the following offices in the church: Primary Church and Sabbath School Pianist and Organist; Church Clerk; Assistant Church Treasurer; Sabbath School Superintendent; Primary, Youth and Adult Sabbath School Teacher; Dorcas Welfare Society (now Community Services); Home and School Leader; Religious Liberty Secretary; Press Relations Secretary; and Music Director for the Children's, Youth and Senior Citizens' Choirs.
Her love for God and the desire to serve led her to dedicate and consecrate her talents and abilities to Him, and share her ministry with people and organizations other than her own church affiliation. Her gifts made room for her (Proverbs 18:16), and garnered her numerous accolades, awards, and certificates in recognition of her dedication and service to the church and the community.
Mrs. Henderson has played for numerous weddings, funerals (no charge), special events, programs, revivals, evangelistic crusades and seminars. In addition to having served as pianist for her former home church, Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church (Beaufort, NC), she has served as pianist for the following churches, organizations, and colleges/universities: Winston-Salem Teachers' College Choir (student accompanist), Winston-Salem, NC; Friendship Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC; First Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC; Warrenton Baptist Church, Warrenton, NC; and Kinston Episcopal Church, Kinston, NC. In the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, she has served as pianist/organist for : Union Branch Baptist Church, Chesterfield County; Union Baptist Church, Hopewell; Zion Baptist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Oak Street AME Zion Church, Greater Faith AME Zion Church, and Believe and Receive Interdenominational Ministries. She has also directed choirs of various age groups at many of these churches.
The anointing that was upon her and her life made her music ministry unique, and a blessing and comfort to all who had the privilege of being recipients of such a special gift and ministry. The words of the song "May The Work I've Done Speak for Me" would be most appropriate, if not accurate, in summarizing her life.
She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted daughter, Evangeline V. Henderson of South Chesterfield, VA; a son-in-law, Robert D. McSwain of Hopewell, VA; one granddaughter, Jasmine McSwain-Merricks (Keir) of North Chesterfield, VA; one great-grandson, Jamau Noland of North Chesterfield, VA; one sister-in-law, Alverta Steptoe of Roanoke, VA; three nieces, Vera J. Vann (Robert) of Beaufort, NC, Geraldine N. Phillips (Vance Sr.) of Fort Washington, MD, and Dr. Beverly H. Davis (Melvin) of Pittsburg, CA; one grand-niece, Ms. Jacqueline Wyattof Philadelphia, PA; five nephews, Fred Jackson of Beaufort, NC, William Smith (Delores) if Wilmington, NC, Isaac Jordan, Jr. (Vernice) of Sedalia, MO, John Patterson (Bernadette) of Winterville, NC, and George S. Henderson (Linda) of Jonesboro, GA; seven cousins, Albert Cowans (Anna) of Morehead City, NC, Wynona Dowell of Jacksonville, NC, Charlene Wall of Havelock, NC, Phyllis Parker of Beaufort, NC, William Jordan, and George Johnson, Jr.; and a host of other relatives, friends, and acquaintances.
Service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 310 W. South Boulevard, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019