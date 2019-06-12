|
Anthony (Tony) Bonner was born September 12, 1971, to the late Theodore Bonner Jr. and Mollie Bonner in Emporia, VA. He departed this life Sunday, June 9, 2019, after a short illness at Southside Regional Medical Center of Petersburg, Virginia.
Tony was a graduate of Sussex Central High School, Class of 1989. He was employed by Priority Toyota.
When it came to sports, Tony was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Some would refer to Tony as the go-to man for fixing anything. He also enjoyed fishing and playing cards.
Tony leaves to cherish memories, his loving and devoted mother, Mollie Bonner; two brothers, Tee Bonner (Tanya) of Orlando, FL and Taureance Bonner (Sonya) of Waverly, VA; one sister, Terrie Chatman (Jeron) of Lumbertan, NC; his fiancée, Vickie Mason; six nieces: Laila, Samya (Boss Baby), Madison, Mallory, Cataleya and India; two goddaughters, Ebony and Shakerria; one grandchild, Lynn; three devoted friends, Wade Williams, Jeremiah Harrison and Maurice Rose. Tony also leaves a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
The funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 20248 Courthouse Road, Yale, VA 23897. Interment to take place in the Taylor Family Cemetery, 20144 Pine Tree Road, Yale, VA. Arrangements are being handled by the R.E. Pearson & Son Funeral Services 556 Halifax Street, Emporia, VA 23847, 434-634-2162. Family and friends may sign the guest book at pearsonandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 12 to June 13, 2019