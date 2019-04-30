|
Mr. Anthony Cedric Hudgins, Jr., affectionately known as "Amp June/Boo," 38, of Petersburg, VA, an avid Redskins fan was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 11, 1980, to Carol Marie Booth and the late Anthony Cedrick Hudgins, Sr.
He was a native of Petersburg, VA, where he also attended school. He lived life to the fullest as a father, son, brother and friend. He was definitely known for making everyone laugh. His comical humor brought so much positive energy and joy to any room he entered.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Hudgins, Sr.; grandfather, James Johnson; uncle, John Dexter Hill; and a nephew, Kawaun Quarles.
Anthony leaves to remember and cherish his memories: a devoted mother, Carol "Asia" Booth; devoted second father, Rickey A. Tucker, Sr.; eight children, Antonio Jones of Hopewell; Shainaja Ingram of Petersburg, VA, Dayvion Hudgins, Dayionna Hudgins, Ja'Niya Hudgins and Anthony Hudgins III, all of Hopewell, Nakia Tiller and Keshya Monroe, both of Richmond; devoted siblings, Ricky A. Tucker, Jr. and Cherita Quarles, both of North Carolina, Candace Tucker of Georgia, Rickyta Tucker of Hopewell, Deja Clark of Petersburg, Khadijah Whitfield of Lawrenceville, Burnette Drew of Petersburg, Michael Wimberley and Ayana Wimberley, both of Blackstone; devoted grandmothers, Rebecca Hudgins, Patricia Walker and Mary A. Tucker; devoted grandfathers, Moses Tucker and Tyrone D. Myrick; devoted aunts, Valerie Heath, Betty Price, Tracey Smith and Shimeka Spurlock; devoted uncles, Everette Eugene Tucker, Jerry Person, Michael Hudgins, Cleveland "Snookie" Johnson, Javante Jones and James Curry (Kim); devoted cousins, Deborra Hill, Carlos Young and Quaid McDougal; special friends, Delalla Brown, Angel Ingram, LaKesha Monroe, Delilah White, Kiaunda Jones, Shameka Boyd, Leisha Roney, Melissa Williams, Lee Hoya and the 5th Ward Community; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins too numerous to name.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Tucker, eulogist. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Tucker, eulogist. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019