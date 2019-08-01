|
On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Mr. Anthony "Amp" Leonard Parham, Sr. closed his final chapter of his earthly life to begin his heavenly life. He was born on January 7, 1967, to Anna Lee Parham and Milton Parham, Jr. in Monticello, NY. "Amp" was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Dorothy Maxine, Milton Parham, Sr., and Phyllis Jenkins; sister, Terry Ruffin; and brother, Timothy Ward.
"Amp" loved life and was family orientated. His motto was "God 1st." Amp was a disciple of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. Amp was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was employed by DuPont in Richmond, VA. He was very dedicated to his family and friends. Amp was a part of the Legendary 1985 "Crimson Wave" basketball and football team.
He leaves in precious memory: his heart's desire of 33 years, Robin Williams; loving children, Areea Johnson, Anthony "AJay" Parham, Jr., and J'Kiea Williams; granddaughters, La'Kera Green, Samari "TuTu" Parham, and Aniya Parham; siblings, Sabrina Hill (Arthur), Matisha Wilson (Patrick Sr.), Cynithia Reid, Sonja Tucker-Pride (Antonio), Pastor Corey Baker, Sr. (Pastor LaTrelle), Barbarino Lewis (Chenell), and Kamuzu Scavella (Shalei), and Renee Hawkins; devoted nieces, Keyanda Williams, NyKesha Jackson and Sheena Ward; devoted nephews, Larry Hawkins, Jr., Brandon Tucker and Quadrick Barnes; dedicated aunts, Catherine Roach (Beauregard) and Lucille Brown (Luther); dedicated uncle, Randall "Coke" Buford; dedicated friends, Gary Jones, Sr., Jeffrey Clarke, Sr., Danny Clavo, Veldas Watson, Robena Cohen and the Williams Family; a host of other relatives and friends.
"1 Amp" will be sorrowfully, joyfully missed, and never forgotten….God 1st.
Service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019