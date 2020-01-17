|
On Friday, January 10, 2020, God called home our angel on earth Elder Anthony Mason, affectionately known as "AMP" to old friends and "Elder" to others.
Anthony Mason, 58, of 1647 Stuart Avenue, Petersburg, VA, entered eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta L. Barlow; grandmother, Mildred Virginia Mason; and his aunt, Patricia Quickly.
On October 25, 2019, Anthony celebrated 15 years of marriage to Roberta S. Mason. The couple was married in the baptismal pool at Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church under the leadership of Bishop Tyrone R. Harper, Sr. Anthony was a dedicated "Dallas Cowboys" fan. Anthony was ordained Elder at Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church some years ago. He was a 1980 graduate of Petersburg High School. He was employed 18 years at Walmart Distribution Center, Sutherland, VA, and he was previously employed at Hill Phoenix. Elder Mason loved his church and was protective of his church family. His favorite phrases were "You catch that next week," and "Well Praise the Lord." He was a straight shooter. If you didn't really want to know the truth about something don't ask Elder Mason, because he was going to give it to you straight up and tell you he loved you before you can dry your tears away always ending it with a "Praise the Lord." Elder Mason was a dedicated member of "The Cup of Love Ministry" where he spent years going in the Sussex Prison pouring out his heart and soul to incarcerated citizens. He was always willing to share his testimony and words of wisdom with anyone he came in contact with. He was also an original member of the "Breaking Chains Transforming Lives Ministry" this group hit the streets sharing their testimonies, listening to souls, feeding the hungry with "Soup 4 Souls," distributing laundry detergent, clothing to those in need, visiting the sick and shut-in offering them encouragement and communion, or just stopping by to check on those who he hadn't seen in a while. Even though his health had declined he did not stop. He continued his ministry up until his death.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted and loving wife, Roberta S. Mason; "The apple of his eye his eyes his very devoted daughter, Lakisha D. Williams; his first heartbeat two stepdaughters, Jewel Wheeler and Latonya Miller (Jermaine); stepson, Calvin Wheeler, Jr.; eleven grandchildren, Ashanti, Tre, Deangelo, Deandrew, Isaiah, Shaniya, Jeramiah, Taseen, Aliyah, and Jaidan, and lastly his second heartbeat, Papa's Boy, and little shadow Khalil D. Giles, and three great grandchildren; two loving sisters, Hope Williams (Norman) and Jimmies T. Barlow, two dedicated brothers Wilbur M. Barlow (Fanetta), Tyrone Barlow (Latonya), sisters-in-law, Rebecca Sanders and Fonda Sanders- brothers-in-law, Yah Yah Waheed (Jackie), Raymond Sanders, James Sanders, (Nefertan), Joel Sanders, (Monann). A host of nieces, nephews one very devoted Marcus Barlow, and cousins too many to name.
We appreciate the affectionate care shown by several dedicated people that truly loved Anthony Mason: Bishop Tyrone R Harper Sr. and First Lady Elder Starria Harper, the entire Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church Family, Deacon Alvin B. Sr. and Evangelist Ernestine Spratley, "Rob", Elder Bryan and Annie Pearson, Deacon Vernon Jr. & Karen Graves, Michael and Karen Johnson, and Gertrude Taylor.
We appreciate the professional care provided to Anthony by Southside Regional Medical Center, Dr. Bundle (cardiologist), Dr. Picache (SRMC Wound Care Center), VCU/MCV Dr. Albuquerque, Dr. Phein, and Dr. Ashley.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church, 438 Elm Street, Waverly, VA, Bishop Tyrone R. Harper, Sr., Pastor, eulogist and Elder Octavia Williams officiating. The interment will be private.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020