Mr. Anthony Trisvan of 1333 Custer St., departed this life unexpectedly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 30, 2020.