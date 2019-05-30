|
Anthony Wayne Joyner, 62, of Prince George, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Stanley and stepfather, Harry F. Trainer Sr. Wayne is survived by his best friend and the love of his life, Kathleen Acree Joyner, to whom he was married for 42 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth K. Joyner; son, Adam W. Joyner; three brothers, Jimmy Joyner (Valerie), Lenny Joyner (Sara), Harry F. Trainer Jr. (Michelle); and mother, Frances Trainer. Wayne recently retired from Brenco with over 41 years of dedicated service and looked forward to enjoying time with his wife and children and visiting the mountains. A graveside service will be conducted at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Prince George on Saturday, June 1, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Hopewell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101, or the Prince George Animal Shelter at 8391 County Dr., Disputanta, VA 23842. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019