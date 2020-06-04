ANTOINE DEWAYNE ELLISON
1965 - 2020
Mr. Antoine Dewayne Ellison, affectionately known as "Tony", of 1633 Delmar Avenue, Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. Tony was a native of Pottstown, PA but had resided in Petersburg, VA for many years. He was born on March 15, 1965 to the late Marvin Lee Ellison, Sr. and Lucy Clemons Ellison. Antoine was the baby of the Ellison family. He was also preceded in death by his brother Marvin Lee Ellison, Jr.

He is survived by his children: Antoine Mattox of Petersburg, VA, Kim Mattox of Petersburg, VA, Shante' Howell (Darrell) of Chester, VA, Destiny Shaw of North Carolina, and Dewantè Ellison of Petersburg, VA; three brothers, John L. Ellison (Betty) of Souderton, PA, Pablo R. Ellison (Teresa) of Roanoke, VA, W. Patrick Ellison (Tammy), of Pottstown, PA; three sisters, Joanne Carter (Bruce) of Pottstown, PA, Virginia Wright (Ellis) of Capron, VA, E. Maxine Knight (Gregory) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Barbara Reid, Chester, VA; three aunts and one uncle, Myrtle Bell Williams, Lillie Ruth Thompson, Ella Wilma Jackson, and Sam Ellison Jr. all of Brockton, MA.

Tony was also a grandfather of 16 grandchildren, Keon Montgomery, Daquan Hughes, Daquan Mattox, Antoine Mattox, Jr., Antonio Mattox, KelJuan West, Jr., KeShaun West, KorDè West, Kelis West, Dèvion Howell, Dillon Howell, TeMayah Bonner, DeMari Ellison, Dewantè Ellison Jr., ZyKeis Gregory, and Kali Burrell. Also left to cherish his memory: two devoted friends, Darryl Wynn and Teresa Browder; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends too numerous to mention.

Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Samuel L. Wright. The interment will be private.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
03:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Rest in peace Tony. I'll miss waving to you across the street.
Margaret Hill
Neighbor
June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria Mitchell
Classmate
June 3, 2020
your time of sorrow. Your Brockton Family will be keeping you in our thoughts, prayers and in our heart. With love, Lillie Ruth, Myrtle Belle, Vanessa, and Tatanya
Vanessa, Lillie Ruth Myrtle Belle & Tatanya
Family
June 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ella (Aunt Billie) Jackson
Family
June 2, 2020
My sincere condolences to Kai and The Ellison family. May you find comfort during this difficult time
Tina Gardner
Coworker
June 2, 2020
These two here!!! God rest your soul BROTHER IN LAW& Ill never forget you and you have a permanent place in my heart.
Tammy Ellison
Family
June 2, 2020
Tony all I can think about is the good times we shared. May God be with Destiny, Dewante and Shante. You will be truly missed. RIP ...Andrea
Andrea Carter
Family
June 2, 2020
Rest peacefully, classmate
Carla Granderson-Spicer
Classmate
June 1, 2020
R I P Tony Condolences to the family
Wanda Wilkins
Classmate
June 1, 2020
To a soldier gone too soon rest easy see you on the other side
Herbert Coleman
Friend
June 1, 2020
May the memories of your love one bring you peace. God Bless you all.
Patricia Tazewell
Friend
June 1, 2020
This one is hard!!! Gone way to soon. My condolences to the Ellison family and may God see you thru. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.
GWENDOLYN ELLIS
Friend
June 1, 2020
RIP Tony. We had some good times back in high school. My condolences to your family...
Rickey Robinson
Friend
May 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Flowers
May 31, 2020
Prayers to the family and deepest condolences. My God"s strength rest upon your heart.
Cynthia Patterson
Classmate
May 31, 2020
My condolences
Jean Henderson
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
RIP....Tony....You were the Real of the Realist....Ur..Friend...and Ole...Running Boy....
Kenneth Hood
Family
May 29, 2020
RIP Dick T. My first road Dogg
Brock Gee
Friend
