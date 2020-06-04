Rest in peace Tony. I'll miss waving to you across the street.
Mr. Antoine Dewayne Ellison, affectionately known as "Tony", of 1633 Delmar Avenue, Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. Tony was a native of Pottstown, PA but had resided in Petersburg, VA for many years. He was born on March 15, 1965 to the late Marvin Lee Ellison, Sr. and Lucy Clemons Ellison. Antoine was the baby of the Ellison family. He was also preceded in death by his brother Marvin Lee Ellison, Jr.
He is survived by his children: Antoine Mattox of Petersburg, VA, Kim Mattox of Petersburg, VA, Shante' Howell (Darrell) of Chester, VA, Destiny Shaw of North Carolina, and Dewantè Ellison of Petersburg, VA; three brothers, John L. Ellison (Betty) of Souderton, PA, Pablo R. Ellison (Teresa) of Roanoke, VA, W. Patrick Ellison (Tammy), of Pottstown, PA; three sisters, Joanne Carter (Bruce) of Pottstown, PA, Virginia Wright (Ellis) of Capron, VA, E. Maxine Knight (Gregory) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Barbara Reid, Chester, VA; three aunts and one uncle, Myrtle Bell Williams, Lillie Ruth Thompson, Ella Wilma Jackson, and Sam Ellison Jr. all of Brockton, MA.
Tony was also a grandfather of 16 grandchildren, Keon Montgomery, Daquan Hughes, Daquan Mattox, Antoine Mattox, Jr., Antonio Mattox, KelJuan West, Jr., KeShaun West, KorDè West, Kelis West, Dèvion Howell, Dillon Howell, TeMayah Bonner, DeMari Ellison, Dewantè Ellison Jr., ZyKeis Gregory, and Kali Burrell. Also left to cherish his memory: two devoted friends, Darryl Wynn and Teresa Browder; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Samuel L. Wright. The interment will be private.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.