J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
ANTOINETTE WEBB
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
ANTOINETTE ELAINE WEBB

ANTOINETTE ELAINE WEBB Obituary
Ms. Antoinette "Toni" Elaine Webb died peacefully on August 4, 2019, at 4:50 p.m. at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg VA, at the age of 54. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Bunion; grandmother, Virginia Web; two aunts, Nadine Webb and Camille Webb; and one uncle, Corey Webb.

Toni was born on January 24, 1965, in Newark, NJ, to Carla Webb and Johnny Bunion. She attended school in Montclair, NJ. After moving to Virginia, Toni began working in the retail industry until she became disabled. Toni's children remember her as a caring, forgiving, open-hearted woman who enjoyed cooking and being around family and friends.

Toni left to cherish her adult twin daughters, Jennifa and Jessica Humphrey; her mother, Carla Webb; and brother Johnny Webb; one niece, Shante Webb; two aunts, Cecilia Baskerville-Elamin of East Orange, NJ, and Nichole Harper (Jerry) of Petersburg VA; cousins to include Hakima Webb, Salahundin Webb, Lateefah Webb-Mills all of New Jersey, Yasmeen Webb, Bianca Webb, Stephanie Harper of Petersburg VA, Kelly Harper of Chesapeake VA; and the twins father, Jesse Humphrey. Toni also leaves behind a close friend, Walter Ampey of Richmond, VA.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Darren Hill, eulogist. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Attn: Antoinette Webb Family. Condolences letters may also be sent to 203 Peakside Way Apt. L, Petersburg VA 23805.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
