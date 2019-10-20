|
Mrs. Antoinette Louise Ingraham Bray, a longtime resident of Petersburg, VA, passed peacefully at the Southside Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Antoinette was born on August 27, 1943, in Miami-Dade County, FL, to the late Annie Bullard Ingraham and Charles Herbert Ingraham. She was the second child and the first daughter of five children.
Antoinette was preceded in death by her youngest son, Derrek Elbert Bray (August 1, 1982) and her loving husband, Johnny Elbert Bray (November 3, 2018).
Antoinette was educated in the Public Schools of Miami-Dade County, FL. She graduated from Attucks High School in 1961. She attended Broward Community college in Hollywood, FL.
The church played a vital role throughout Antionette's life. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. She attended regularly until the declining of her health.
She was employed at Virginia State College (University) and Dinwiddie Public Schools as a secretary. Her last place of employment was Central State Hospital, Dinwiddie, VA, as a payroll clerk.
Antoinette was a great housewife. She loved flowers, enjoyed decorating her home, cooking, collecting all kinds of dolls, wall plaques and figurines. Her beautiful smile and lovely personality will be treasured and remembered by her loving, caring and devoted son, Darrell T. Bray of Petersburg, VA; a brother, Herbert A. Ingraham (Lena) of Lincoln, CA; two sisters, Virginia Gwendolyn Carter of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Shelia A. Roberson (Sherman) of Brooklyn, NY; her extended family, Elizabeth "Irene" Westbrook and family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Southlawn Memorial Park.
A wake will be held from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, October 21, 2019 at the funeral establishment.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019