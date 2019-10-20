Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
For more information about
ANTOINETTE BRAY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
236 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTOINETTE BRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTOINETTE LOUISE (INGRAHAM) BRAY


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTOINETTE LOUISE (INGRAHAM) BRAY Obituary
Mrs. Antoinette Louise Ingraham Bray, a longtime resident of Petersburg, VA, passed peacefully at the Southside Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Antoinette was born on August 27, 1943, in Miami-Dade County, FL, to the late Annie Bullard Ingraham and Charles Herbert Ingraham. She was the second child and the first daughter of five children.
Antoinette was preceded in death by her youngest son, Derrek Elbert Bray (August 1, 1982) and her loving husband, Johnny Elbert Bray (November 3, 2018).
Antoinette was educated in the Public Schools of Miami-Dade County, FL. She graduated from Attucks High School in 1961. She attended Broward Community college in Hollywood, FL.
The church played a vital role throughout Antionette's life. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. She attended regularly until the declining of her health.
She was employed at Virginia State College (University) and Dinwiddie Public Schools as a secretary. Her last place of employment was Central State Hospital, Dinwiddie, VA, as a payroll clerk.
Antoinette was a great housewife. She loved flowers, enjoyed decorating her home, cooking, collecting all kinds of dolls, wall plaques and figurines. Her beautiful smile and lovely personality will be treasured and remembered by her loving, caring and devoted son, Darrell T. Bray of Petersburg, VA; a brother, Herbert A. Ingraham (Lena) of Lincoln, CA; two sisters, Virginia Gwendolyn Carter of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Shelia A. Roberson (Sherman) of Brooklyn, NY; her extended family, Elizabeth "Irene" Westbrook and family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Southlawn Memorial Park.
A wake will be held from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, October 21, 2019 at the funeral establishment.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTOINETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now