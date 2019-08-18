|
Funeral services for Antonio Alli, 37, who departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12 noon, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff of the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 18, 2019