The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
ANTONIO ALLI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1021 Halifax St.
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIO ALLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIO ALLI


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTONIO ALLI Obituary
Funeral services for Antonio Alli, 37, who departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12 noon, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff of the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTONIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now