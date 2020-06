Or Copy this URL to Share

Pastor Antonio D. Meade of Woodmere Drive Petersburg, VA gained his heavenly wings Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek, VA.

