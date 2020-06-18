Antonio D. Meade was born on July 25, 1964, to Deacon and Deaconess Drewery and Eva Meade. He grew up in the tri-city area and attended Petersburg Public Schools where he graduated from Petersburg High School as a member of the proud class of 1982. Rev. Meade was married to the love of his life, Mrs. Jeanette Washington Meade, for 25 years. From that union, they had three beautiful daughters, Khiana Monche', Alisia Danielle, and Shanice Nicole (deceased). He was a member of St. John Baptist Church of Stony Creek, VA for 41 years. He accepted the call to ministry in 2005 and was licensed by the late Rev. Dr. Daniel W. Crump, Jr, and the St. John Baptist Church family where he held positions of Associate Minister, New Membership Coordinator, and Adult Sunday School Teacher under the leadership of Rev. Herbert Holly. He also served as the Youth Director of the United Fellowship of Churches under the oversight of Rev. D. Tyrone Brandon as president.

Reverend Meade earned a Certificate in Religious Studies in 2006 and an Advanced Certificate in Proclamation in 2007 from Evan Smith Institute. In 2011, by the grace and mercy of God, coupled with diligence, perseverance, and prayer, Rev. Meade proudly earned a Master of Divinity from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in Richmond.

Walking in obedience to the Will of God, Reverend Meade preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ in churches in the surrounding area until God elevated his pastoral calling. In 2013, Reverend Meade was installed as the Pastor of Union Baptist Church in Spring, Grove, VA where he served dutifully and faithfully until God saw fit to call him home.

Reverend Meade is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanette Meade, daughter Shanice Nicole Meade, and sister Jacqueline Walker. Here to cherish his memory and to carry his legacy are his two daughters, Khiana Nelson (Eric) and Alisia Meade of Henrico, VA; parents Drewery and Eva Meade; Sister Patquin Walker; Brother Maurice Meade; Aunts Mamie Rouse, Fannie Walker, Minnie Embry of Petersburg, Betty Walker of Brooklyn, Vivian Trisvan of Jarrett, and Rochelle Meade of Jarrett; Uncles Lawrence Walker (Yvonne), Willie Walker (Lucy) of Petersburg, Edward Meade of Jarret, Susan Walls (Linwood) of Maryland; Sisters-in-law Keisha Mason (Manuel); Brother-in-law Arnold Washington, Jr.; Father-in-law Arnold Washington, Sr.; Nieces and Nephews Korey White, Alijah Washington, Gabrielle Washington, Nirel Mason, Keera Mason; Godbrother Raymond Mason; St. John Baptist Church Mentors, Deacon Ralph Shands, and Brother Glover Pegram; Devoted friends, Dennis Williamson, Mr.& Mrs. Keith Graves and Mrs. Barbara Crump and a host of cousins and friends.

Public Viewing for Rev. Meade will be 4:00pm – 7:00pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Union Baptist Church, Spring Grove, VA, 11:00 am – 6:00pm, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek.

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00am, Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA Rev. Herbert Holly, Pastor, Rev. Lawrence Hood Triumph Baptist Church, Eastern, MD, Eulogizing. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.

Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home 13013 Park Ave, Stony Creek, VA.

