Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
ANTONIO HICKS
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life Center
524 South Sycamore St.
Petersburg, VA
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
ANTONIO DARRELL HICKS


1979 - 2020
ANTONIO DARRELL HICKS Obituary
Antonio Darrell Hicks, affectionately known as, "Tony, Lil Tony, Trouble T," 41, of Petersburg, Virginia, transitioned into everlasting rest, early Friday morning, May 15, 2020.

Tony was born on March 28, 1979, in Petersburg, Virginia, to Laverne Hicks-Dabney and Reginald Richardson. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Isaiah and Charlotte Johnson; grandfather, James Street; step-father, Larry "Dab" Dabney; niece, Jayda Michelle Hicks-Squire; and nephew, Jayden Marquis McPhaul.

Tony leaves to cherish his legacy and memories, his loving and devoted mother, Laverne Hicks-Dabney of Colonial Heights, VA; father, Reginald Richardson of Richmond, VA; six children, Ilezia Miller of Las Vegas, NV, Arielle Sample, TyQuaisha Dickerson, both of Hopewell, VA, Ta'Niyah Austin of Richmond, VA, Antonio Hicks Jr. and Sinceal Fields of Petersburg, VA; maternal grandmother, Katherine Street of Hopewell, VA; loving sister, Jessica Hicks of Colonial Heights, VA, two step-sisters, Linda Townsel (David), of Fredericksburg, VA, and Erica Taylor, of Atlanta, GA; two loving aunts, Margaret "Diane" Wilson (Edward) of Petersburg, VA, and Dorothy Yates (Sherman) of Dinwiddie, VA; two loving uncles, James Hicks (Joyce) of Colonial Heights, VA, and Robert Street (Teresa) of Chester, VA; nieces and nephews that he was crazy about Journee and Jasiere Lee of Colonial Heights, VA; Tatianna and D'Andre Townsel of Fredericksburg, VA; and Eric Taylor of Atlanta, GA; two devoted and loving cousins that were more like brothers, Keith Gholson (Tina) of Petersburg, VA; and Adrian Yates of Dinwiddie, VA; a host of cousins, other relatives, "36 Pinoaks Family;" and other friends all whom loved him too numerous to name.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Celebration of Life Center, 524 South Sycamore St., Petersburg, Va, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings, and services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 22, 2020
