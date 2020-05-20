|
Mr. Antonio Hicks, 41, of Colonial Heights, VA, entered into eternal rest on Friday morning, May 15, 2020, in Petersburg, VA.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Celebration of Life Center, 524 South Sycamore St., Petersburg, Va, From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park at 11 a.m.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings, and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on May 20, 2020