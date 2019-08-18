|
Mr. Antonio Shurod Alli, 37, of Petersburg, VA. affectionately known as "Tony" or "Alli". His final sunset occurred on August 14, 2019, as Tony took flight and departed his earthly home. His sunrise on December 27, 1981, from the start, he had to fight for his life. Tony chose his own path and definitely walked to a different drummer's beat. His big beautiful eyes viewed life through a colorful prism. He was truly an original and unapologetic, with an undeniable unique swag. He was just "cool" like that! He embodied charisma and stole the hearts of many, who loved and adored him. His smile could not only light up a room but an entire block. The world is a darker place without his light and infectious laughter.
He attended Petersburg Public Schools during his formative years and completed Western Branch High School (2000) in Chesapeake, VA. Tony Alli was definitely not the typical 9-5 guy. Tony boldly lived each day with an edgy entrepreneurial mindset. He was a big-hearted dreamer, deep thinker who embraced a hustle and grind spirit. He was an extraordinary artist, a formable strategic and avid chess player. His favorite sport was basketball (sandlot, college, and the NBA). He was a "ride and die" Boston Celtic fan "Win. Lose, or Draw"! He was fun-loving, "always" laughing, and truly missed his calling as a professional comedian.
Tony Alli was proceeded in death by his beloved grandparents, Anderson (Peany) and Pauline Smith. One sister, Mykeisha Butcher, and Arthur (Archie) Gomez (biological father).
Left to cherish his memory - his devoted and loving mother, Patricia Hines; his loving father, Anthony Wayne Hines. His brothers William (Binky) Nunnally (Wanda)- Maine, Mitchell Alli - Atlanta, Anthony (Hank) Butcher, Christopher Parham, & Marco Harrison. His sisters, Demetria Butcher- Petersburg and Louise Gomes of California. Two sons, Davyivon Jones-Portsmouth, and Malachi Parham- Prince George. The tribe he chose as his extended family includes his beloved Priscilla Lassiter (Petersburg), lifelong best friends close as brothers- Windell "Juice" Parham Jr. (Petersburg), Lorenzo Bunch (Chesapeake), & Marvin Urquhart Jr. (Woodbridge). Tony was loved by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews & nieces. He was the most protective over his niece who he loved as a daughter, Cierra Mone' Jones & his grandniece C'Niyah Jones (Dinwiddie). Tony will be missed by so many near & far. Rest in Peace Beloved.
His family requests no flowers, please. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to support a scholarship trust for his sons now forced to grow up without their father.
Funeral services for Antonio Alli will be held 12 noon, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home, and also at 834 West Wythe Street, Petersburg, 23803.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff of the Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019