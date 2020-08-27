Mr. Antwan Marcell Bowers, affectionately known as "Twan", departed this life on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 30. He was born on October 12, 1989 to LaSandra Bowers and Claudius Banks. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Marlon Bowers.
Antwan attended Petersburg High School and later received his G.E.D. At an early age, he attended Scott's Revival Church with his great grandmother, Susie Blow.
Antwan was currently employed by Fiorucci Foods. He also held many other jobs in his time.
Antwan was a free spirit. He enjoyed singing and he loved spending time with family and friends. He has always been a fan of the North Carolina Panthers. He was a devoted father, son, brother and friend who was kind, sympathetic and was always eager to help anyone. He was very sociable and loved by all who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, LaSandra Bowers (Quinton) of Petersburg, VA ; his father, Claudius Banks (Sherita) of Newport News, VA; two daughters, Nashyia and Aniliah Baugh, both of Matoaca, VA; two sons, LaVontay and Caiden Johnson, both of Roanoke, VA; sisters, Jessica Farmer and Diamond Coley, both of Petersburg, VA and Cierra Banks of Newport News, VA; brothers, Calvin Farmer, Jr. and Christopher Goodwyn (Christian), both of Petersburg, VA and Claudius Herring of Suffolk, VA; step-sisters, Aaliyah Beasley of Chester, VA, Dinesha Owens and Montesha Contrearas of Newport News, VA; grandparents, Susie Blow of Franklin, VA, Junius Bowers of Capron, VA and Purlie Banks of Franklin, VA; two uncles, Dernell Bowers and Eric Banks of Franklin, VA; niece, Iyonna Odom of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Shana Baugh of South Chesterfield, VA and Shemeka Johnson of Roanoke, VA and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Shelia Wilson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southview Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.