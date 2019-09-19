|
|
Mr. Antwone Eugene Burgess departed this life suddenly on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born on May 5, 1963, to the late Alice J. Burgess. Antwone was also preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Serresssa S. Burgess; and sister, Gabriel "Gabby" Burgess.
Antwone was raised in Petersburg, VA. He was educated in the Petersburg School System and graduated from Petersburg High School. He went on to work for the School System until he retired. Antwone was a faithful member of Royal Baptist Church where he was baptized at an early age.
"Sputnik," as he was affectionately called had a contagious laugh. He was a stylish dresser and would be color coordinated from head to toe. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching action movies, listening to R&B and Oldies But Goodies, catching snakes, and drawing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a loyal and true hearted friend you could always rely on.
Antwone leaves to cherish his memory: two brothers, Nathaniel J. Burgess (Jovi) of Kuwait and Marvin Burgess of Chesterfield, VA; three nieces, Jannie Grey of Petersburg, VA, Nathalie C. Burgess and Gabriel Burgess, both of Kuwait; two nephews, Nathaniel Burgess of New York and Antwone Burgess of Kuwait; four aunts, Carolyn Crane and Doris Burgess, both of Petersburg, VA, Gloria Hull (Linwood) of Portsmouth, VA, Annette Richardson and Serressa A. Burgess, both of Chesterfield, VA; three uncles, Wesley Burgess (Rosetta), Lewis S. Burgess and Ronald Burgess, all of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Mrs. Susie Kemp and Felicia Prentis and family; a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Royal Baptist Church, 316 St. Mark Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Philip Williams, Sr. Pastor, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019