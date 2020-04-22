|
Arleen Minor Good, 85, of Hopewell, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020. She was born July 11, 1934, in Prince George, Va., the daughter of the late Stephen and Emily Minor. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Elsie; and her brother, Wilbert. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Rev. Wayne Good; and their children, Sharon McMillan and her husband, Peter, Raymond Good Jr. and his wife, Gloria, and Nathan Good; grandchildren, Ben, Heather, Melissa, Stephen, Jordan, Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Elena, Paloma, Erica, Andrea; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the parking lot of the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. Following the service friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service. A private interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020