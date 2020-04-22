Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated (in the parking lot on www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream)
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLEEN GOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLEEN MINOR GOOD


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLEEN MINOR GOOD Obituary
Arleen Minor Good, 85, of Hopewell, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020. She was born July 11, 1934, in Prince George, Va., the daughter of the late Stephen and Emily Minor. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Elsie; and her brother, Wilbert. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Rev. Wayne Good; and their children, Sharon McMillan and her husband, Peter, Raymond Good Jr. and his wife, Gloria, and Nathan Good; grandchildren, Ben, Heather, Melissa, Stephen, Jordan, Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Elena, Paloma, Erica, Andrea; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the parking lot of the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. Following the service friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service. A private interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -