Ms. Arlene Ellis Walker born on August 8, 1960 in Petersburg, VA, to the late Horace Robinson and Gertrude Ellis Robinson. Arlene transitioned from labor to reward on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Arlene was a former employee for seven years at Southside Virginia Training Center in Dinwiddie, VA in the Housekeeping Department.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, Lindy Walker; parents, Horace Robinson and Gertrude Ellis Robinson; siblings, Wayne J. Ellis and Charlotte A. Ellis; grandparents, Bolling G. Ellis and Ruth Jones Ellis; uncles, Bolling "BJ" Ellis, John H. Ellis and Harold G. Ellis.
Arlene leaves to cherish her memory: a son, Darrick Ellis of Petersburg, VA; two sisters, Anita E. Parham and Shirley A. Ells both of Ettrick, VA; one brother, Linwood Ellis of Richmond, VA; a niece, Ricketa Dean of Petersburg, VA; one nephew, Corey Ellis of Georgia; aunts, devoted caregiver Pamela E. White (Barry) of Petersburg, VA, Sherbert Ellis of Ettrick, VA, and Elizabeth E. Taylor (Robert) of Philadelphia, PA; two uncles, Irving Ellis (Gale) of Petersburg, VA, and Allan Ellis of Ettrick, VA; great aunt, Bernice J. Mason of Richmond, VA; half-siblings, Jackie R. Beasley (Herbert) of Petersburg, VA, Charlotte Robinson and Diane Robinson both of Macon, GA, Walter Robinson of Petersburg, VA, Willie Robinson of Henrico, VA, and Gene Robinson of Waverly, VA; four sisters-in-law, Elise M. Walker of Petersburg, VA, Lula Parham (Daniel) of Ettrick, VA, Estelle Gant of Petersburg, VA and Barby Roney of Dinwiddie, VA; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Colonial Heights Healthcare, Southside Regional Medical Center and Dr. Abdul Mohiuddin and staff.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Edward L. Fox, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.