Mrs. Arlene Virginia Trotter Hill, 92, of Petersburg, Virginia, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister-in-love, aunt and friend, peacefully slipped into eternal rest in her home very early Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020.
A native of Petersburg, Virginia, she was born January 16, 1928, as the middle child of three children to the late Luther Hiawatha Trotter, Sr. and late Flossie Dunn Trotter. Mrs. Hill attended Petersburg's public schools, graduating from Peabody High School in 1944. She also attended Virginia State College (Virginia State University), completing two years of study.
She was married for over 57 years to the absolute love of her life, Mr. James Alfred Hill. Mrs. Hill loved her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand mother, and to their union were born two children, Mr. Wayne "Randy" Randolph Hill and Mrs. Gladys "Cissy" Hill Scott, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hill, an early "hidden figure", was employed at Virginia State University (VSU) where she executed computing tasks in the Data Processing Center. A champion of education, she also worked at VSU's Office of the Registrar, where she enjoyed encouraging students to better themselves and to work towards their educational goals. She also worked for the City of Petersburg Social Services in Fuel Assistance Program. Mrs. Hill was a fervent believer in exercising the right to vote and shared stories of having to pay a poll tax to ensure that she could cast her ballot.
Mrs. Hill was an exquisite dresser who often designed her own fashions and never felt completely dressed unless she was wearing a hat. She will also be remembered for her love of travel, shopping and especially books, including the entire series of Danielle Steel novels, anything related to American and Black history, the Bible and her daily devotions.
A woman of great faith, Mrs. Hill was baptized at the early age of 10 years old at Bethesda Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, under the Pastorate of Bishop John S. Beane. During her early adult life, she attended First Baptist Birdsville. She later joined First Baptist Church Harrison Street, where she was a member for almost 60 years. Mrs. Hill loved music and singing and shared her talents as a first soprano in the Cathedral Choir and also served as the choir president. Additionally, she provided dedicated and devoted service as a member of The Pastor Partners, The Maude E. Taylor Memorial Club, The Membership Committee, The Ambassadors, serving as president in 2004, The Senior Missionary Circle and The B. R. Powell Ladies Bible Memorial Class. She also was known for her dramatic performances of The Creation in The Player's Guild.
An excellent organizer and fundraiser, she hosted the first organizational meeting of The Christian Women's Fellowship Breakfast in February 1976 in her home. Her husband, James A. Hill, prepared the meal. She was also well known for her fundraising project, "The Baby Contest" and enjoyed working very hard to make sure that her baby entry won.
Mrs. Hill was a member of Club Fabulous, holding offices of president and treasurer, The Merrynette Civic and Social Club, for 48 years, serving as president and chaplain, The Red Hats "All That Hats", for 14 years, and was an active member of the Peabody National Alumni Association. She was an active
member of the Southside Regional Hospital National Senior Circle Association and an active supporter of the American Cancer Society
and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Mr. James Alfred Hill; parents, Mr. Luther Hiawatha Trotter, Sr. and Mrs. Flossie Dunn Trotter, precious aunt and second mother, Miss Rosa E. Dunn, brother, Mr. Luther Hiawatha Trotter, Jr., sister, Mrs. Madelyn Delois Richardson, granddaughter, Mrs. Donna Ruth Arlene Birdsong, and sister-friend, Mrs. Helen Coltrane Ballard Giles.
She leaves to cherish her memory her dedicated children, Mr. Wayne R. (Jacqueline) Hill of Petersburg and Mrs. Gladys (Hugh, Sr.) Scott of Lansing, Michigan; sisters-in-love, Mrs. Barbara A. Trotter, Mrs. Margie Wilson, Mrs. Lucy A. Jackson and Mrs. Dorothy Jackson, all of Petersburg, and Dorothy J. Jackson of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Mr. Ronald Jackson of North Carolina; cousin, Mr. Linwood R. Dunn of Petersburg; two nephews, Mr. Luther H. Trotter, III of Los Angeles, California and Mr. Donald M. (Renee) Richardson of Petersburg; four grandsons, Mr. Wayne R. Hill, of Richmond, Mr. Hugh M. Scott, Jr. of Los Angeles, California, Mr. Benjamin J. Scott of Lansing, Michigan, and Mr. Joshua (Sophia) Hawkins-Hill of Pensacola, Florida; two granddaughters, Dr. Jamil B. Scott of Lansing, Michigan and Miss Felicia M. A. Hill of Peterburg; 10 great-grandchildren, LaShea Hill and Larry Hill of Richmond; Jeremiah, Josiah, Jacob and Delilah Hill of Chesterfield, Tyonna Hill of Prince George, Miles Haskins of King George, and Rayden and Eris Hawkins-Hill of Pensacola, Florida; two great-great-grandchildren, Alex and Aaron Ayala of Richmond; a host of nieces, nephews, Godchildren, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Tucker & Fisher Celebration of Life Chapel, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA will officiate. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. The service will be live streamed. Due to Covid-19, the memorial for Mrs. Hill will be by invitation only. All attendees will be required to have a face mask/covering and practice social distancing. Public viewing will Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12PM - 6PM.
