ARNITA JONES
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Arnita Jones "Nita," 70, of 1315 W. Wythe St., Petersburg, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.

Born May 14, 1950, Arnita was a lifelong resident of Petersburg. She retired from Southside Virginia Training Center in 1995 after 10 years of service. Arnita was loved by everyone and known for her hot buttered rolls and fried chicken. She was a diehard Redskins fan, evident as soon as you walked in her home. Arnita was a devoted member of Third Baptist Church since August 2006 and was affectionately known as Ms. "Bling Bling." Arnita enjoyed entertaining family and friends, her door was always open.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Miles Jones; father, Thomas Tyler; daughter, Cynthia Clanton; lifelong companion, Willie Coleman; sisters, Juanita Jones (twin), Ruby Gholson, Ivesta Thomas, Elizabeth Parham, Evelyn Hayes, Gladys Tyler, and Lorine Tyler; brothers, Frank R. Jones, Jr., and Clarence Jones.

Arnita leaves to cherish her memory a devoted daughter, Cheryl Trotter (Antoine), devoted son, Melvin Jones (Denise) of Georgia; sister, Janet Brown; brothers, Herman Jones (Carolyn) and Edward Jones (Brenda); grandchildren, Brandon Tucker, DeAngelo Thorpe, Jr., Tevin Thorpe, Melvin Jones, Jr., Briana Jones, Malcolm Jones, and Maliyah Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, among them several devoted, Steve, Curtis, and Donnell Jones, Renee Jones, Tammy Wilkins, Gloria Toran, and Patricia Beasley.

There will be a public viewing from 10 am to 8 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 pm at Dinwiddie Memorial Park with the Rev. Leroy Cherry, officiating.

Friends and family are asked to assemble at the residence at 12 noon.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 21, 2020
