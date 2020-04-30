|
|
SGM (Ret) Arnold Gilmore Young, 71, entered eternal rest Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Dunlop House in Colonial Heights. A native of Petersburg, VA, Arnold was born January 21, 1949, to Caldonia Lee Young and the late Robert Edward Young, Sr. Our hearts are saddened but we are at peace, however we know Arnold is at peace.
He was baptized a young age at First Baptist Church, Harrison Street, in Petersburg, VA. Arnold was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1967 (previously 8th through 11th grade at Peabody High School). Upon graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army serving two years until he received an Honorable Discharge. Arnold returned back to the Petersburg area, joining the United States Army Reserve.
Arnold was the first black police cadet for the Petersburg Police Department. He later becoming an officer worked his way up to the rank of Sergeant. Arnold attended Virginia State College (University) graduating in 1977 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Arnold married the former Vera Abbott on October 4, 1973, and to this union two beautiful children were born, Erika Shanai and Brent Lamont. They later moved to Blue Ridge, VA, where he was employed at General Electric in Roanoke, VA, as Manager of Security. He joined the High Street Baptist Church in Roanoke, VA. He served in several ministries to include Chairperson of the Trustee Committee.
Arnold was a very caring and giving person, who loved his family and friends. He would do anything to help his family, friends and church.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert "Bobby" E. Young, Jr. and Milton "Teddy" H. Richardson, and one sister, Patricia A. Pettiford.
Arnold leaves to cherish his memories: two children, Dr. Erika S. Young (Peter Madzudzo) and Brent L. Young (Kim); grandchildren, Christopher Young, Kendrick Young and Cassius Young; a loving mother, Caldonia Lee Young; sisters, Cheryl Young Douglas (Robert) and devoted/caregiver Jeanita Harris; brothers, devoted/caregiver Rev. Neal C. Young, Sherwood W. Young (Velma), Donald Richardson (Renee), Jerry Fields, and Keith Diamond; aunts, Ester Lee and Sarah Lee; uncle, Johnathan Lee; devoted cousins, James Young (Mickey) and Joyce Black; devoted special friends, James Byrd, J. Boisseau Goodwyn, the High Street Baptist Church Family, June Harris, Wallace Allen, Phillip Cooper and Skip Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Dunlop House, Brighter Living Assistant Living, At Home Care and Hospice (Colonial Heights) and the First Baptist Church Family-Harrison Street.
He will be greatly missed, knowing we serve a God who makes no mistakes; there is peace in knowing he gives us the strength to go through whatever we have to go through.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Neal Young, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family may be contacted by calling the following: Jeanita Harris (804) 317-8367 or Rev. Neal Young (804) 919-2546.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020