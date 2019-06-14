|
Deacon Arnold Parham entered eternal rest and peace on Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Prince George County, VA, on June 25, 1953, to the late John Oasy and Frances Mae Hill Parham.
Arnold's Christian education began at an early age while attending the Providence Baptist Church where he gave his life to Christ and was baptized. He became very active in Sunday School, Boy Scouts Troop #948, the choir, bible study and many other ministries, and was ordained Deacon at the Providence Baptist Church in 2006.
Arnold was a 1971 graduate of Prince George High School. He attended John Tyler Community College, served in the United States Army Reserve, and worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections. Arnold was most well know for his more than 40-year career as a successful automotive sales consultant. He worked in sales for the following dealerships: Sam Dell Chrysler Plymouth, Triangle Dodge, Ted Curry Motors, Chesterfield Dodge, Whitten Brothers, Petersburg Ford, Carelton Chrysler Plymouth Dodge, Haley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and retired from Crossroads Chrysler, Jeep Dodge.
Arnold enjoyed classic cars and was a member of the Mopar Motivators Car Club.
Additionally, he was a volunteer with the Salvation Army, basketball coach with the Prince George County Department of Parks and Recreations, inducted into the Kidney Hall of Fame at the Virginia Commonwealth University's Medical College of Virginia and served on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Emporia. Arnold's greatest joys were being a Husband, Dad, Grandfather and Christian brother, who never met a stranger.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Oasy Alphonso "Chuck" Parham; brothers-in-law, Freddie Smith, Isaiah "Zeke" Smith and Clarence Sanders; paternal uncles: Roy Parham and Deacon Ernest Sidney Parham; paternal aunts, Delores Parham Macklin and Shirley Parham; maternal uncles, Henry Hill, Sr. (Geraldine), Wilmer Hill, Sr. (Evelyn); maternal aunts, Edith Watkins (Robert), Martha Stinson, Geneva Starks (Johnny), Willie Jones; cousins, Audrey Hill Hall and Harvey Reginald "Reggie" Jones, Sr.
Left to cherish Arnold's precious memories and life legacy are: a loving and devoted wife, Deacon Nannie Smith Parham; loving daughters, Michelle Williams (Otis) and Marcha Williams (Shawn); three granddaughters, whom he adored, Jorden, Jayla and Janiyah; five sisters-in-law, Shirley Parham, Bercenia G. Smith, Mocile Trotter, Susan Sanders, and Vivian Thomas (Alan); a nephew, Larry Parham (Patricia); niece, Monique "Nikki" Parham; two aunts, Deaconess Pearl Louise Hill (Deacon James) and Deaconess Easter Parham; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, 15901 Providence Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Marcus Campbell, eulogist. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 14 to June 15, 2019