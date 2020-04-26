|
Mr. Arnold "Scott" Shaw formerly of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on April 15, 2020 in New Haven, CT.
Arnold is survived by two sisters, Shirley Ray of Petersburg, VA, and Lillian Brandford (Kenneth) of Chesterfield, VA; two brothers, Jesse Shaw of Petersburg, VA and George Shaw (Maxcine) of Springfield, OH; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service for will be held in New Haven, CT by Howard K. Hill Funeral Service.
Obituary courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020