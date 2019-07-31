|
Mr. Arthur Bell, Jr., 53, of 4117 Baxter Ridge Dr., Prince George, VA, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Celebration of Life Center (COLC), 524 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, (directly beside the funeral home).
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 31, 2019