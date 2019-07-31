The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
ARTHUR BELL
ARTHUR BELL JR.

ARTHUR BELL JR. Obituary
Mr. Arthur Bell, Jr., 53, of 4117 Baxter Ridge Dr., Prince George, VA, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Celebration of Life Center (COLC), 524 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, (directly beside the funeral home).

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 31, 2019
