Arthur Campbell was born on May 16, 1945 in Petersburg, Virginia to Marion Campbell. He graduated from Peabody High School in 1966. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was married at the age of 20. After the service and the passing of his wife he relocated to LaCross Wisconsin for a number of years. He then later moved to Charleston, South Carolina where he passed away on June 24, 2020 after a brief illness at the National Home Healthcare Facility.



Arthur was an avid reader. He spent a lot of his time at libraries. He liked to go to the river and watch the boats go by, it was a source of comfort and peace for him. He worked several odd jobs during his lifetime.



Arthur was preceded in death by his father, mother, Marion Campbell, grandmother Susie Rogers, Uncle William Jones, brother Alexander Campbell, sisters Martha Ann Malone, and Rosetta Campbell.



Arthur left behind to mourn his memory a brother Horace Campbell, two sisters, Gerlene Campbell, Cynthia Brown-George, nieces Vanessa Campbell, April Campbell, Brittany Campbell, Zekita Campbell, Veronica Malone, Pamela Brown-Percy, nephews Michael Campbell, Anthony Malone and a hosts of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Memorial service not certain at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store