1/1
ARTHUR GARFIELD ROBINSON JR.
1922 - 2020
Deacon Arthur Garfield Robinson, Jr. was called home on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the age of 98. He was the fifth of eleven children of Janet Robinson and Arthur G. Robinson, Sr. Born on January 16, 1922, in Prince George, VA, he received his education in the Prince George County Public School System, attending Old Academy Elementary School.

Deacon Robinson received Christ at an early age as a member of Harrison Grove Baptist Church where he served faithfully. Up until the more recent years, he attended Sunday School and church services regularly. He expanded his Christian life, serving as a member of Masons, serving as a teacher of the Adult Sunday School, singing in the men's choir, serving as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, and serving as a Deacon for over 75 years!

Deacon Robinson leaves to cherish his memory: four children, Josephine Epps of Prince George, VA, Lucille Carter (Rev. James Carter) of Prince George, VA, Audrey Sizer of Washington, DC, and Mary Harris (Dr. D. Floyd Harris) of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters, Virginia Flowers of Hopewell, VA and Jannette Hector of Prince George, VA; one brother, Joseph Robinson (Claudine) of Bronx, NY; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Roache (Eugene) of Prince George, VA and Phyllis Washington of Prince George, VA; eight grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Deacon Robinson was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

After a brief illness, God sought his favor and ended any discomfort that he may have experienced. He set Deacon Robinson's spirit free and has guided him to his Heavenly Home.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Robinson Family Cemetery (the driveway next to 4397 Heritage Road), North Prince George, VA, the Rev. Calvin E. Lewis, Sr., eulogist.

A viewing for Deacon Robinson will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Robinson Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 24, 2020
Rest in Paradise Mr Robinson. You will be greatly missed. I remember buying candy or a cold soda from your country store. Great memories. To the Robinson family you all have my condolences
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Friend
September 24, 2020
Loving Thoughts And Memories. Rest In Peace.
Patricia Claiborne
Family
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
CLARA Sizer,Harris
Friend
September 22, 2020
Rest in Paradise Grandpa.
Tynnetta McBeth
Friend
September 22, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bobby Mason
September 22, 2020
To the Robinson Family,

The mark of a man can always be measured by his works, faith, and family. Deacon Robinson was a dutiful servant of the Lord and he strived always to be a model family man. Being a member of Harrison Grove all my life, he was always consistent in his action and his expectations. Two absolute facts that were always evident was Deacon Robinson loved and respected his wife and his family. Although Deacon Robinson may not be with us in the physical, we know that because of how much he loved the Lord that he is definitely present with the Lord.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

May loving memories help heal your hurting during this time.
Dr. Nicole Davis
September 20, 2020
Condolences to the family of Mr. Robinson. Audrey, Josephine, Ms. Lucille, and Mary may The Lord give you the strength and uplift your hearts during the passing of your father. Mr. Robinson was a kind and dear soul to me.
Brenda Ridley
September 19, 2020
Condolences to the family of Mr. Robinson. He was such a strong force in the community as well as with his family and his friends. May he rest in peace.
Eunice Griffin
Acquaintance
September 19, 2020
Grandpa take your rest along side Grandma...we now have another angel watching over us. We love you and will miss you deeply.
Landy (Glynis) Epps Epps
Grandchild
