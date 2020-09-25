To the Robinson Family,



The mark of a man can always be measured by his works, faith, and family. Deacon Robinson was a dutiful servant of the Lord and he strived always to be a model family man. Being a member of Harrison Grove all my life, he was always consistent in his action and his expectations. Two absolute facts that were always evident was Deacon Robinson loved and respected his wife and his family. Although Deacon Robinson may not be with us in the physical, we know that because of how much he loved the Lord that he is definitely present with the Lord.

As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.



May loving memories help heal your hurting during this time.

Dr. Nicole Davis