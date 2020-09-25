Deacon Arthur Garfield Robinson, Jr. was called home on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the age of 98. He was the fifth of eleven children of Janet Robinson and Arthur G. Robinson, Sr. Born on January 16, 1922, in Prince George, VA, he received his education in the Prince George County Public School System, attending Old Academy Elementary School.
Deacon Robinson received Christ at an early age as a member of Harrison Grove Baptist Church where he served faithfully. Up until the more recent years, he attended Sunday School and church services regularly. He expanded his Christian life, serving as a member of Masons, serving as a teacher of the Adult Sunday School, singing in the men's choir, serving as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, and serving as a Deacon for over 75 years!
Deacon Robinson leaves to cherish his memory: four children, Josephine Epps of Prince George, VA, Lucille Carter (Rev. James Carter) of Prince George, VA, Audrey Sizer of Washington, DC, and Mary Harris (Dr. D. Floyd Harris) of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters, Virginia Flowers of Hopewell, VA and Jannette Hector of Prince George, VA; one brother, Joseph Robinson (Claudine) of Bronx, NY; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Roache (Eugene) of Prince George, VA and Phyllis Washington of Prince George, VA; eight grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Deacon Robinson was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.
After a brief illness, God sought his favor and ended any discomfort that he may have experienced. He set Deacon Robinson's spirit free and has guided him to his Heavenly Home.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Robinson Family Cemetery (the driveway next to 4397 Heritage Road), North Prince George, VA, the Rev. Calvin E. Lewis, Sr., eulogist.
A viewing for Deacon Robinson will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.