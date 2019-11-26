|
|
Arthur R. Carmine, Jr., 73, was called home on November 18, 2019, with his family at his side.
Arthur was affectionately known as "Ronnie" by his family and was born to Arthur and Margaret Carmine on June 3, 1946, in Bronx, New York.
Arthur enlisted in the Army in 1966 and married his childhood sweetheart Juanita Boone Carmine in 1967 and together they raised their family traveling overseas and stateside. Together they honorably served in the Army for 20 years culminating in retirement in 1986. In addition, Arthur worked for the United States Post Office for 20 years. He enjoyed fast cars, good music, and family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Juanita, two sons Antoine & Ronnie and two daughters, Juanita and Arvella. Arthur is preceded in death by his loving parents Arthur and Margaret Carmine and his eldest daughter, Margaret Carmine Murdock.
He also survived by 2 brothers Edward Cousins (Shirley) and Cleveland Carmine(Annie) and one sister Joyce Dixon Carmine. His 11 grandchildren include knew him lovingly as "Poppie". In addition, he leaves behind 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arthur/Ronnie/Poppie will always be remembered for his service to his country, his generosity and so much more. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Petersburg-Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019