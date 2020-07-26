1/1
ARTHUR WAYNE PUGH
Arthur Wayne Pugh, 75 of Dinwiddie, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Julian Arthur Pugh and Margaret Abernathy Pugh. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Edward Pugh.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife, of 52 years, Jo Anne Burton Pugh; two sons, Michael Pugh (Lisa) and Robert Pugh (Sybille); five grandchildren, Christopher Pugh, Elizabeth Pugh, Hannah Pugh, Carson Pugh, and Gabriela King.
Wayne graduated from Petersburg High School and went on to study at Smithdeal-Massey College graduating in 1966. He was a member of the U.S. Navy Reserves. Wayne was the proud owner and operator of Pugh's Supermarket for 20 years. After selling the business he worked as a U.S. Rural Postal Carrier, retiring after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Diamond Hill Hunt Club.
Wayne was a faithful member of Smyrna Baptist Church and was very devoted to his church family. Most of all, Wayne loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren in all of their activities. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Smyrna Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glenn Allen, VA 23060, Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Rd. Suite 100, Richmond VA, 23230, or to Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841 .
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Smyrna Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Smyrna Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
