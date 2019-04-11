|
|
Mrs. Artie Jones Hill, 92, of 824 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, went from labor to reward on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She retired from AAFCS at Fort Lee after 32 years of dedicated service.
Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hill, Sr.; daughter, Judith C. Jackson Jones; grandchildren, William B. Hill and Delvon Hill; sister, Laura J. Moore; two brothers, John E. and Samuel Jones.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted son, T. Russell Hill, Jr.(Karen) of McDonough, GA; devoted daughters, Vera F. Hill and Sabrina A. Burrow (Robert, Jr.) of Petersburg, VA; devoted brother, Melvin Jones of Petersburg, VA; five grandchildren, (devoted caregiver) Telissa Hill, Avires Seward, Dominique Hill, Shauntrell Burrow, Dequan Burrow (Quita); 10 great-grandchildren; devoted friend and neighbor, Mrs. Jane Lundy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends can be received at the home of her daughter Sabrina Burrow, 825 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA, (804)720-7654.
A celebration of life service will be held 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, with public viewing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019