|
|
Rev. Dr. Audrey G. Jones, daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Berta Matthews Drummond, was born in Alberta, Virginia on March 6, 1943. She departed this life on January 8, 2020 in the Tyler's Retreat at Iron Bridge, Chester, Virginia.
She attended schools in Brunswick County, Virginia and graduated from James Solomon Russell High School, Lawrenceville, VA.
After graduating from high school, she entered Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA where she graduated with a BS Degree in Business Education. After graduating from college, she settled in East Orange, New Jersey where she joined the Elmwood Presbyterian Church where she served for many years.
Rev. Jones received her call to preach/teach in March 1989 and entered New Brunswick Theological Seminary from which she graduated in 1995 with a Master of Divinity Degree. She later entered the Doctor of Ministry Program at NBTS in August 1998 and graduated in May 2001 with a Doctor of Ministry Degree in Metro-Urban Ministry.
Rev. Jones was assigned as Pastor of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, Dundas, VA on July 1, 2007 and remained there until she was assigned to Greater Faith AME Church, Petersburg, VA. She pastored there until her retirement in June 2018.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12 noon at Greater Faith AME Church, 1301 Young's Road, Petersburg, Virginia with Rev. Randy Kiah and Rev. Barbara R. Merriweather, officiating. Brown's Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, VA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020