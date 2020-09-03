Mrs. Audrey Lee Neal Baskerville entered eternal rest on August 27, 2020.

Audrey Lee is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents (Gee & Neal); host of aunts and uncles (Gee & Neal); nephew, Corey Neal. She leaves to embrace her loving and sweet memories: devoted husband, John Baskerville of thirty-four years; daughter, Felicia (Lee) Hardy of North Carolina; grandson's, Darrick Jones, Jr., Jakobe Sutton and Marquise Hardy of Petersburg, VA; three step-daughters and five step-grandchildren, Kim (Kiamonte and Jarmae), Kay (Tony) and Koji (Keyonna and Akira) of Richmond, VA; twin sister, Audrey Mae Neal Walker of Kenbridge, VA; devoted nieces, Malissa (Bernard) Knight of Warfield, VA, Sherry (Fred) Walker of Charlotte, NC; Brothers, Charlie (Anna) Neal, Macklin (Yvette) Neal both of Victoria, VA, nephew, Demetris Neal of Richmond, VA; nieces, Valarie of Richmond, VA and Stephanie Neal of Charlotte, NC; devoted cousin, Valarie Gee of Victoria, VA and a host of loving family members, uncles, aunts, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, church family members and in-laws (Baskerville).

Homecoming service, Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 10:30 A.M. at Tussekiah Baptist Church Cemetery, 116 Lunenburg County Rd, Lunenburg, VA; Presiding Pastor, Patricia Barnette; Eulogy, Pastor Earl Walker.

The family of Mrs. Audrey Lee Neal Baskerville, sincerely thank each and everyone for their comforting acts of kindness, supportive expressions and love shown during this time. It is our prayer that God's comfort and peace will be extended to each of you this day and every day. Blessings!

Professional Services provided by S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home, Kenbridge, VA.

