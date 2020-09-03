1/1
AUDREY LEE NEAL BASKERVILLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AUDREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Audrey Lee Neal Baskerville entered eternal rest on August 27, 2020.
Audrey Lee is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents (Gee & Neal); host of aunts and uncles (Gee & Neal); nephew, Corey Neal. She leaves to embrace her loving and sweet memories: devoted husband, John Baskerville of thirty-four years; daughter, Felicia (Lee) Hardy of North Carolina; grandson's, Darrick Jones, Jr., Jakobe Sutton and Marquise Hardy of Petersburg, VA; three step-daughters and five step-grandchildren, Kim (Kiamonte and Jarmae), Kay (Tony) and Koji (Keyonna and Akira) of Richmond, VA; twin sister, Audrey Mae Neal Walker of Kenbridge, VA; devoted nieces, Malissa (Bernard) Knight of Warfield, VA, Sherry (Fred) Walker of Charlotte, NC; Brothers, Charlie (Anna) Neal, Macklin (Yvette) Neal both of Victoria, VA, nephew, Demetris Neal of Richmond, VA; nieces, Valarie of Richmond, VA and Stephanie Neal of Charlotte, NC; devoted cousin, Valarie Gee of Victoria, VA and a host of loving family members, uncles, aunts, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, church family members and in-laws (Baskerville).
Homecoming service, Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 10:30 A.M. at Tussekiah Baptist Church Cemetery, 116 Lunenburg County Rd, Lunenburg, VA; Presiding Pastor, Patricia Barnette; Eulogy, Pastor Earl Walker.
The family of Mrs. Audrey Lee Neal Baskerville, sincerely thank each and everyone for their comforting acts of kindness, supportive expressions and love shown during this time. It is our prayer that God's comfort and peace will be extended to each of you this day and every day. Blessings!
Professional Services provided by S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home, Kenbridge, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
10:30 AM
Tussekiah Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
S.P. Jones and Son - Kenbridge
208 N Broad St
Kenbridge, VA 23944
434-676-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by S.P. Jones and Son - Kenbridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved