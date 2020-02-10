|
Audrey M. Classe, 98, of Colonial Heights passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born April 7, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Iva L. Magee, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Classe; and sisters, Ernestine M. Faw and Virginia M. Allen. She was a member of Highland United Methodist Church and the Ann Douglas Guild Circle. A United States Navy veteran, she faithfully served her country during World War II. Audrey was a member of AARP, the Children's Theater in Colonial Heights, and American Legion Post 284. She is survived by her sister, Doris Magee Short; nieces, Joan Goodman and Judy Calhoon; nephews, Larry Allen and Ronald Allen; and other extended family members. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with the Reverend Joseph Carson officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia, 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020