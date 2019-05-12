|
|
June Audrey P. Pippin of Hopewell, VA, born on May 31, 1938, departed this world on April 22, 2019.
Audrey was a member of Hopewell Church of the Brethren, Oaklawn Blvd., Hopewell, and wishes all remembrances be sent there in honor of her God. Audrey was a wonderful pianist and spent many years as church organist.
Audrey will be truly missed by family, neighbors and friends.
A celebration of Audrey's life will be at her home, 3209 Freeman St., Hopewell, VA, 23860, Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Her remains will be placed at the gravesite at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 12, 2019