Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at her home,
3209 Freeman St.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY PIPPIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY PIPPIN


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
AUDREY PIPPIN Obituary
June Audrey P. Pippin of Hopewell, VA, born on May 31, 1938, departed this world on April 22, 2019.
Audrey was a member of Hopewell Church of the Brethren, Oaklawn Blvd., Hopewell, and wishes all remembrances be sent there in honor of her God. Audrey was a wonderful pianist and spent many years as church organist.
Audrey will be truly missed by family, neighbors and friends.
A celebration of Audrey's life will be at her home, 3209 Freeman St., Hopewell, VA, 23860, Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Her remains will be placed at the gravesite at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.