Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Bliley's Staples Mill
Audrey Tate Barker, 91, of Chesterfield, passed away October 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Barker. She is survived by her children, Douglas Eugene Barker (Sharon), Darlene Sharon Barker and Ronald Harold Barker (Lisa); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Tate Hill; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Tate, Barbara Tate and Judy Walker; brother-in-law, Franklin Watson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Bliley's Staples Mill. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the www.alzfdn. org.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 15, 2019
