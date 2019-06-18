|
Mrs. Augusta Mason Branch was born on December 24, 1932, and entered eternal rest on June 13, 2019. She was born to the late Della Yates Mason Brown and Lawrence Mason Sr. Preceding her in death, her step-father, Gilbert S. Brown; maternal grandparents, Alfred Yates and Alma Turner Yates; paternal grandparents, William Mason and Augusta Boisseau Mason. Also preceding her in death her husband, Joseph S. Branch; brother, Lawrence Mason Jr. and sister, Alma Mason Parson.
Augusta grew up in Chesterfield County, VA. She attended Carver High School. Augusta accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized and had been a member of Union Branch Baptist Church her entire life. She served diligently as a member of the Missionary and Usher Board until her health declined and she moved out of the area to reside with her devoted son and daughter-in-law in Chesapeake, VA.
She leaves to cherish precious memories a loving family: one brother, Lee B. Mason of Chesterfield; one sister, Shirley Mason Cox of Petersburg and foster brother, Bernard Ellis (Gwen) of Chesterfield, VA; one uncle, Perry Briggs of Richmond, VA; two sons, Donnie Joseph Branch Sr. and wife Kathy Branch, Victor Branch Sr. and wife Peggy Branch; five grandchildren, Robin Moore, Donnie Joseph Branch Jr., Victor Branch Jr., James Joseph and Marcus Scriber; nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her and the pleasure of loving her.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Union Branch Baptist Church, 11521 River Road, Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Kenneth E. Rioland Jr., pastor. The interment will be private.
In lieu of floral arrangements, canned goods may be given to the Union Branch Baptist Church Food Pantry in honor of Augusta Mason Branch.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
