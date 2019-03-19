|
|
Avis Waller Johnson, 70, of Chester, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 18, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Garrett and Freda Guyer Waller, and was also preceded in death by her sister, Lesley Kay "Katie" Mallinger; and beloved friend, Jackie Newton. Avis was a very active member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church for more than 25 years. She greatly enjoyed teaching the Women's Sunday School class and helping others through her work with the mission fund. Avis used her talents as a professional interior designer to decorate and bring joy to the church on multiple occasions.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary "Joe" Johnson; daughters, Lesley Rebecca Johnson (Val Guffy), Lindsey Johnson Thornton (Scott); granddaughters, Jordyn Louise and Kendall Ann; sister, Betty Lynn Waller; brother, Daniel "Gary" Waller (Jessica); brother-in-law, Dean Johnson (Kathy Hall); and other extended family members and many beloved and devoted friends.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 9227 River Rd, South Chesterfield, VA 23803, with Reverend Michelle Lindsey. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, www.wesleychapelumc-va.org/. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019