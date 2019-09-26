|
"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying. Neither shall there be any more; for the former things are passed away"- Revelation 21:4
Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in His infinite wisdom called from Labor to reward a beloved, mother, sister, aunt, relative and devoted friend from this side of the Jordan River. The Reverend Barbara A. Hayes entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home.
Reverend Hayes, was born to the late Richard Hayes, Sr. and late Annie Belle Booker Hayes on May 23, 1945. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Richard "Dick" Jr., and Alfus "Jack" Hayes.
She received Christ at very young age and went on to answer her calling to minister the word to others as preacher.
Reverend Hayes married William Gee, Sr. and to this union one son was born, William Ellis Gee. Rev. Hayes, a native of Amelia County. She attended Russell Grove High School, Virginia State College (University), Careed Cosmetology, and further her studies in Mortuary Science at John Tyler Community College. She was a certified nursing assistant since 1985. She also taught for 22 years with Petersburg School Systems.
Reverend Hayes became licensed to preach the Gospel in 1999, ordained in 2000 on the 18th day of November. She loved to preach the Gospel. Reverend Hayes was an active member of the ministerial association.
She leaves to mourn her son, William Ellis Gee of Petersburg, VA; three sisters, Annie Evelyn Goodson (Tim) of Blackstone, VA, Mary Alice Hayes of Petersburg, VA, and Louise Hayes of Georgia; one devoted niece, Joyce Hayes Fowlkes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019