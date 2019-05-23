|
|
Barbara Armstrong Janosik, 87, died on May 16, 2019, in her home at 2454 Cole Street, Enumclaw, Washington. She was a resident of Enumclaw for over 54 years and was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.
Barbara was born in Richmond, Virginia, to John and Lucietta Armstrong on July 12, 1931. She was the oldest of three daughters, growing up in a log cabin built by her parents in Prince George County, Virginia. As a young girl, she attended school in Hopewell, Virginia, and it was there she met the love of her life and future husband, Phil Janosik. Barbara and Phil's first date was attending a movie together at the Beacon Theater in Hopewell on April 12, 1944. This date remained special to both of them for the rest of their lives. She graduated Hopewell High School in 1949 and attended college the following year as a promise to her father. However, her longing to be together with Phil was too great and she left school to be with him. She and Phil were married on September 27, 1951. In the following nine years, she gave birth to five boys, and the family eventually settled down in Enumclaw, Washington, in 1965.
Barbara was an active member in the Enumclaw Garden Club and the National African Violet Society. To say she loved anything that had roots and grew was an understatement. She would work all day outside in her gardens and flowerbeds, and then at sundown she would halt her activities outside, move inside the house and commence taking care of her African violet collection.
In her retirement years, along with her love of gardening, she took up painting. For over 25 years she painted, teaching herself the finer points of oil painting and producing many incredible paintings she did not make known until her later years. Alzheimer's eventually took over her life, but not before she was able to produce many family treasures that will be passed down for many years to come.
She is survived by her five sons, Stephen P. Janosik of Spokane, WA, David M. Janosik of Enumclaw, WA, Timothy P. Janosik of Enumclaw, WA, Gregory J. Janosik of Woodbridge, VA and Mark J. Janosik of Yakima, WA; six grandchildren and many more great grandchildren; and her youngest sister, Doris Rodeck of Chester, VA.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 24, 2019, followed by burial at Enumclaw Memorial Cemetery, by Phil's side.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Barbara A. Janosik to the at www.alz.org. Please share a message with her family on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 23 to May 24, 2019