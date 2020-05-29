Ms. Barbara A. Tyler affectionately known as "Dolly," to her relatives departed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her residence in Hopewell, VA. Barbara was born on March 26, 1954, in Prince George, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Aline Tyler; grandparents, Lizzie and Jake Tyler.
At an early age Barbara confessed Christ, was baptized, and joined Powell's Creek Baptist Church in Prince George, VA. While living in Washington, DC, she was a dedicated, faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church until she returned to Hopewell, VA. She received her GED from the Washington DC School System; and she further her education by studying Business at the University of the District of Columbia.
Most of her career, she worked for DC Government. Her last job until retirement was working as Executive Assistant in the Executive Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser in Washington, DC.
Barbara lived in Washington, DC, for more than 49 years. She loved the city and enjoyed being with her beautiful friends. Due to her illness she moved back to Hopewell, VA, to be with her family and friends; the ones who loved her the most.
She leaves her siblings to cherish her precious memories; Bessie Y. Hoskins of Chesapeake Beach MD, Catherine Tyler of Hopewell, VA, Archard (Ida) Tyler of Chester, VA, Thomas (Rosalyn) Tyler of Richmond, VA, and Aline V. Tyler of Takoma Park, MD; aunts, Lucy Mae Tyler and Gracie Pope; and a loving and devoted uncle, Jacob Tyler.
She also leaves special love to these individuals: six nieces; Darlene Tyler, Cynthia Atkins, Dionne Lane, and Cheryl Clark, Lovine Williams, and Jenelle Tyler; three devoted nephews, Junior Young, Tony Tyler, and Timothy Tyler; one loyal great nephew, Barron Darby; two faithful great-nieces, Tiara Taylor and Kay'mia Young; a precious great-great nephew, Akeem "AJ" Palme.; three devoted friends, Monica Briscoe, Linda Wiggins and Jenise Patterson, all of Washington, DC; a spiritual adviser, Rev. Portia Fuller; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 29 to May 31, 2020.