BARBARA ANN BUTTS
1961 - 2020
Our beloved, Barbara Ann Butts was born on April 11, 1961, the third oldest child to the late Paul W. Jones and Bessie A. Jones. She departed this life on August 13, 2020 to rest in eternal peace in the arms of the Lord.

Affectionately known as Nana and Aunt B. Barbara professed Christ at an early age at Morning Star Baptist Church, where she actively served as a member of the Praise Dance and Usher Board ministries. She also held the position as treasurer of the My Best Life Social Club, where she enjoyed giving to those in need, going on trips, having social gatherings and meeting new people.

Barbara matriculated through the Prince George County School system and graduated with the class of 1979. She entered a life of dedicated service, demonstrated through her tenure of seventeen years as Stock Room Clerk Supervisor at Fort Lee Dining facility, ten years at Hill Phoenix, and finally fifteen years as Lead Custodian at Prince George County Schools.

Barbara was united in holy matrimony to her lifelong companion of 46 years, Ray L. Butts. Their union was blessed with three children. First and foremost, she was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile. Her love for cooking and serving was shared equally with her husband. Her flair for life and outgoing persona was made evident in her ability to make friends wherever she went. She was truly a social butterfly. Although our hearts are truly saddened with her loss, we accept the will of God as we continue her legacy through love and precious memories.

She was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Wesley Butts, Bill Balser and sisters-in law, Shirley , Betty Saunders, and Connie Jones and grandson Lance Washington Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Ray Butts, three devoted children, Cynthia (Lance) Washington, Stephanie Jones and Andre Jones; her loving grandchildren, Chaunice Jones, Kaelah Washington, Kiera Jones, Monique Crowder, Dominique Crowder, Jordan Crowder and Tylar Washington; her loving mother, Bessie Jones; her dedicated sisters, Lorine Jones, Anna Balser, Eunice (Joseph) Wooden, and Sabrina (Wayne) Mason and caring brother John Jones; sisters-in-law; Barbara Ann (Charles) Shaw and Joyce (Edward) Harris; two dedicated nephews, William (Yonetti) Balser and Roderick Mason Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends; Mary Bridegeforth, Florine Wheeler(cousin), and dedicated aunt, Alice Jones.

Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery, 19106 Brandon Rd., Spring Grove, VA 23881. Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, pastor, officiating.

Public visitation will be held 10-8 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803, 804.732.7841. Mr. William L. Fields, Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Bland Funeral Home
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery
Bland Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Glenn Harris
Friend
August 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Glenn Harris
