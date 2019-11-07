|
On Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our loved one, Mrs. Barbara Ann Copeland, 928 Rosewood Terrace, Petersburg, VA. She was born November 12, 1951. Barbara was the daughter of the late Martha Baskerville. She was the granddaughter of the late Lena Barnes. She was preceded in death by her sister, Viola Barnes; brother, Tony Baskerville and niece, Martha Barnes-Jones.
Barbara was a 1970 graduate of Peabody High School. As a dedicated employee, she retired after working a combined 40 years at Southside Virginia Training Center and Central State Hospital. Barbara received Christ at an early age at Gilfield Baptist Church Petersburg, VA. Barbara will be missed by her family and friends for her caring, loving, and generous heart and her affectionate smile.
Barbara leaves to cherish many special memories to her devoted husband of 45 years, Donald Copeland; two brothers, Joseph Barnes (late Midori) of Newport News, VA, and Richard Towns of Petersburg, VA; three sisters, Irene Booker (James) of Centerville, GA, devoted sister Alice Baskerville and Minister Dianne Weeks (Ernesto) both from Petersburg, VA; two sisters-in-law, Delores Galting (Abraham) and Shelia Houston; one brother-in-law, Georgia Copeland all from Portsmouth, VA.
Barbara was a very loving and devoted aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She leaves to cherish her memory ten nephews, James Barnes, Robert Barnes, Williams Barnes (Gina), Fletcher Barnes, and David Clark Jr. all from Petersburg, VA, Joseph Barnes, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, Vincent Booker of Warner Robins, GA, Joseph Bates Henderson, NC, James Baskerville (Rolanda), and Michael Robb, Jr. (Nakeyta) both of Richmond, VA; eight nieces, Gloria Lipscomb (Fredrick), Latisha Baskerville, Melinda Baskerville, and favorite niece, Alicia Baskerville all of Petersburg, VA, Viola McWilliams (late Willie) of Huntsville, AL, Minister Pamela Booker of Centerville, GA., Sabrina Bates of Henderson, NC, and Vanessa Barnes of Newport News, VA; a host of great nieces and nephews faithful and devoted great niece, Tabatha Barnes-Smith (Rendell), Terry Barnes (Tracy), Richard Jones, Jamie Jones, Janice Barnes, Jerel Taylor, Debra Ann, Nathan, Allyah Barnes, Jeannine McNeal, Jordin, Donchae Barnes, JaQuan Reid, Tre'Jon Barnes, Shaytia, Sharrenea, Jamoriah, Jeremiah Baskerville, Starliyah, Serenity, Casseus, Mafio Cobbs, Fredrick Lipscomb (Monique), Derrick Lipscomb Sr. (Stacy), Natasha Williams (James), Tamikah, Sherita McWilliams, Nikeita Titang (Richard), Gloria Bates-Boyd (Nathaniel), Sheena, Sameka Bates, Jamie Barnes (Alicia), Kierra, Jelvonte Baskerville, and Quimon Harthorne; numerous great-great nieces and nephews special nieces and nephew Marliqua, Tatiyanna, Hernasia, Quadrick and host of other great-great-great nieces and nephews, special great-great-great niece, Harmonie Barnes.
Barbara's memory will also be cherished by her loving and faithful friends, Wanda Lawrence, Annette Williams and Lucy Griffin.
Special thanks to nurses at Southside Regional Medical Center ICU who provided care for Barbara while she was in the hospital.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive at 407 Walthall Ridge Drive, South Chesterfield, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019