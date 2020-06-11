Dr. Barbara Ann Slaughter was born June 1, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to the late proud parents William and Louise Claude. She completed her early education in the Brooklyn City School System. She furthered her education and graduated from Pace College where she majored in special studies for women. Continued on to Cornell University in research and development. She graduated from Community Bible Institute with a Bachelor of Religious Education; Lighthouse Christian College with a Master of Theology; and a Doctorate of Divinity from Lighthouse Christian College and Seminary May 2002.
She accepted Christ in 1983 at Christ Memorial Church of The Apostolic Faith, under Pastor F.L. Grant. While there, she began to fulfill the call of God on her life. She was ordained as an Evangelist under this ministry. She served as a Bible school instructor, prayer intercessor, and Sunday school teacher. She opened her home to young women in distress. She studied as a lay Chaplain and volunteered at Kings County Health and Hospitals in Brooklyn, New York.
In 1991, under the direction of the Holy Ghost, she relocated to Richmond, VA to continue her work in ministry. She united with God's Deliverance Tabernacle, under Pastor Frank Dowtin. In 1994, she received her appointment to the office of Elder in Capital City Ministries, under the Leadership of Apostle Frank Dowtin. While there, she served as President of the Women's Auxiliary, President of the Board of Presbytery and Ruling Elder for the Capital City Fellowship Ministries World Wide. In 1996, Elder Slaughter was appointed by Dr. Dowtin as Director of Christian Education and Development for Community Bible Institute in Virginia, North Carolina and Nassau, Bahamas. In 2004, Dr. Slaughter relocated to Jonesboro, GA and served as Assistant Pastor of New Life Ministries, Fayetteville, GA. under Pastor Kenneth Hick. Dr. Slaughter followed her heart and began her outreach ministry, "Touch of Compassion", in 2005.
In 2012, by divine meeting, she united with Abundant Mercy Christian Church in McDonough, GA, under the leadership of Apostle Robert and Prophetess Dr. Janine Howard. She served as Elder on the Ministerial Board, Director of the Mother's Board and Director of Education for Abundant Mercy Bible Institute and Educational Advisor. Dr. Slaughter loved her church family and served faithfully with love and humility until her health began to decline.
In 2017, Chief Apostle Andrew L. Campbell, Universal Cathedral Christian Church Ministries, Inc., set in place Dr. Barbara Ann Slaughter as the Apostolic Mother. She served side by side the Apostle on all calls and gatherings of the Sons and Daughters. In our Annual Sons and Daughters Gathering in 2019 our Apostolic Mother poured wisdom, strength and truth into all in attendance. She was always thinking of way to bring out more in each person connected to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. One of the main points of her teaching was "Cause them to taste the dust of the road you teach from"
Dr. Slaughter loved the Lord with all her heart and loved to serve God and His people. She developed longtime relationships and was loved by so many. She leaves to cherish her memories: her loving daughter, Valerie Sewell; grandchildren, Keisha and Micah Sewell (LaNeisha Sewell); great grandchildren, Shaniya Sewell, Shirianne and Syriah;, her sisters, Henrietta Jackson and Imogene Campbell; loving nieces and nephews and godchildren, Apostle Lamont Campbell, Raquel Drumgold, Pastor(s) Michael and Dr. Tamara Jackson; cousins, Richard Jr, Stevie and Yvette Pope; and a host of special children and loved ones.
Service will be held 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be held 9:00 A.M., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Boykins, VA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
She accepted Christ in 1983 at Christ Memorial Church of The Apostolic Faith, under Pastor F.L. Grant. While there, she began to fulfill the call of God on her life. She was ordained as an Evangelist under this ministry. She served as a Bible school instructor, prayer intercessor, and Sunday school teacher. She opened her home to young women in distress. She studied as a lay Chaplain and volunteered at Kings County Health and Hospitals in Brooklyn, New York.
In 1991, under the direction of the Holy Ghost, she relocated to Richmond, VA to continue her work in ministry. She united with God's Deliverance Tabernacle, under Pastor Frank Dowtin. In 1994, she received her appointment to the office of Elder in Capital City Ministries, under the Leadership of Apostle Frank Dowtin. While there, she served as President of the Women's Auxiliary, President of the Board of Presbytery and Ruling Elder for the Capital City Fellowship Ministries World Wide. In 1996, Elder Slaughter was appointed by Dr. Dowtin as Director of Christian Education and Development for Community Bible Institute in Virginia, North Carolina and Nassau, Bahamas. In 2004, Dr. Slaughter relocated to Jonesboro, GA and served as Assistant Pastor of New Life Ministries, Fayetteville, GA. under Pastor Kenneth Hick. Dr. Slaughter followed her heart and began her outreach ministry, "Touch of Compassion", in 2005.
In 2012, by divine meeting, she united with Abundant Mercy Christian Church in McDonough, GA, under the leadership of Apostle Robert and Prophetess Dr. Janine Howard. She served as Elder on the Ministerial Board, Director of the Mother's Board and Director of Education for Abundant Mercy Bible Institute and Educational Advisor. Dr. Slaughter loved her church family and served faithfully with love and humility until her health began to decline.
In 2017, Chief Apostle Andrew L. Campbell, Universal Cathedral Christian Church Ministries, Inc., set in place Dr. Barbara Ann Slaughter as the Apostolic Mother. She served side by side the Apostle on all calls and gatherings of the Sons and Daughters. In our Annual Sons and Daughters Gathering in 2019 our Apostolic Mother poured wisdom, strength and truth into all in attendance. She was always thinking of way to bring out more in each person connected to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. One of the main points of her teaching was "Cause them to taste the dust of the road you teach from"
Dr. Slaughter loved the Lord with all her heart and loved to serve God and His people. She developed longtime relationships and was loved by so many. She leaves to cherish her memories: her loving daughter, Valerie Sewell; grandchildren, Keisha and Micah Sewell (LaNeisha Sewell); great grandchildren, Shaniya Sewell, Shirianne and Syriah;, her sisters, Henrietta Jackson and Imogene Campbell; loving nieces and nephews and godchildren, Apostle Lamont Campbell, Raquel Drumgold, Pastor(s) Michael and Dr. Tamara Jackson; cousins, Richard Jr, Stevie and Yvette Pope; and a host of special children and loved ones.
Service will be held 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be held 9:00 A.M., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Boykins, VA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.