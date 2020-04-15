|
Ms. Barbara Annette Mason, 54, of 2109 Ferndale Ave., Petersburg, entered eternal rest Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Barbara was born May 14, 1965, to the late John E. and Laura B. Mason of Ford, VA. She was a member of Mount Poole Baptist Church of Ford, VA. She worked as an employee of Hardee's of Petersburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Mason; sister, Shirley Mason; and brother, Thomas (Tommie) Mason.
Barbara is survived by her two loving sons, Jonathan D. Mason (Christina) and Tevin T. Mason (Chelsea); two cherished grandchildren: Caleigh Mason and Jaxon Mason; two devoted sisters: Mary E. Rhodes (Frankie) and Laura M. Coleman (Russell); a brother-in-law: Raymond M. Hayes; one aunt: Mary Creighton; her nieces: Janet Mason, Sandra Mason, Sabrina A. Mason, Monique L. Coleman; Cierra C. McNeal; her nephews: Raymond Mason, Sr., Edward Mason, Jr., and Russell Coleman, Jr.; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. Among them a devoted friend, Morris Jones, Jr. and long time friend Phyllis Jones.
A public viewing will be held at the chapel of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Thursday, April 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A private homegoing service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, followed by the burial at Mt. Poole Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow and adhere to the guidelines set for funeral services from the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020