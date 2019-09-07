Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
BARBARA BELCHER JACKSON


1936 - 2019
BARBARA BELCHER JACKSON Obituary
Barbara Belcher Jackson, 83, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born on August 16, 1936, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Hazel McFredrick Belcher. She was preceded in death by an aunt, Velvie Arpe, and cousins, James F. Arpe Sr. and Charles Wayne Arpe.

Mrs. Jackson worked for Titmus Optical for 40 years, where employees were not just workers, they were friends. Barbara loved to fish, but most of all, she loved bowling and made many friends.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Raymond L. Jackson Sr.; daughter, Deborah Welch (Archie); son, Raymond L. "Jackie" Jackson, Jr.; grandson, Raymond L. "Sonny" Jackson III; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Welch; great-grandchild, Raymond L. "RJ" Jackson IV; cousin, Vernon "Bubba" Arpe; and best friend, Shirley Martin.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
