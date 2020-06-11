Ms. Barbara Darlene Jones, 63, affectionately known as "BJ", of 11320 Cedar Run Road, Prince George, VA, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her residence. Barbara was born on October 2,1956, in Petersburg, VA. She was baptized at an early age at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Courthouse Road, in Prince George, VA. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Cora V. Jones, and her daughter, Quiana Jones.
Barbara joined the Job Corp. in 1973, where she took up nursing as a profession. Although she never fully realized her potential as a nurse, she was very knowledgeable of the nursing field. Barbara suffered a debilitating stroke on October 7, 2017, which left paralyzed in addition to many other health challenges. She would always talk about her medications and the treatment she received based on her professional knowledge. Many times, she would tell the nurses how to treat her condition and oftentimes, she was on point.
Barbara "fought the good fight and she kept the faith" throughout her life and especially during her illness. During her lengthy illness, several doctors said she would not make it this far. They gave up on her many times. However, BJ had a fighting spirit and she showed them just how tough and determined she was to live as long as she could. Oftentimes, when prayers were being prayed on her behalf, she would join in praising and glorifying God. Sometimes she would take over praying and we would listen to her pray. She would always thank God for keeping her in spite of the roads she had traveled in life and her illnesses that she dealt with on a daily basis. Barbara always had a "thank you Jesus" praise on her lips. She often would attend Bible study on Saturdays at Ms. Barbara Hunter's house in Hopewell, VA.
Barbara often expressed her appreciation to her family for their love and commitment for caring for her during her illness. She was a kind and loving person. She also was a person who would not hesitate to speak her mind in no uncertain ways and no uncertain terms. She said what she felt and either you liked what she said or you didn't. I guess one might say she was "unfiltered." Barbara also loved to sing at funerals and would often volunteer to render a solo.
Barbara worked various occupations throughout her lifetime. She worked as a Private Duty Nurse and in several assisted living facilities. Her last known employment was the Comfort Inn in Hopewell, VA, where she worked in the custodial department.
Barbara is survived by her son, Miateas Jones (Aerial) of Prince George, VA, her daughter, Creshenna Jones of Hopewell, VA, son, Tyswan Jones, of Leavenworth, KS; brother, Deacon John R. Jones, of Prince George, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyanna Jones of Petersburg, VA, Ashanti Jones of NJ, Amil Jones, Talia Jones, Ariah Jones and Tyswan Jones, Jr. all of Hopewell, VA, Zyqua Jones of Petersburg, VA, and Avyah Jones, of Prince George, VA (who was affectionately called "Peanut" by BJ); and a host of relatives and friends.
Barbara loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She had a very special place in her heart for Ariah, her granddaughter, whom she often spoke about until her final moments in life. Barbara "BJ" will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for her. She had a strong family support system which consisted of her son, daughter, daughter-in-law, granddaughters, Tyanna and Ashanti, and her brother who all deeply loved and cared for her. A very special thanks goes out to her daughter-in-law. Aerial Jones, for her dedication and commitment in caring for her mother-in-law to the very end. Aerial did an outstanding job caring for BJ ensuring her medications were in order, bathing her, feeding her, and making sure she had everything she needed - Job Well Done Aerial!
The family would like to thank the many health care professionals at various doctor's offices and hospitals throughout the Petersburg and Richmond areas. Barbara spent time at VCU/MCV Medical Center, St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond Community Hospital, Southside Regional Medical Center, Vibra Hospital of Richmond, Chippenham Medical Center, John Randolph Medical Center, and several rehabilitation facilities in the Richmond area. The family is very appreciative of the professional services rendered the past 2½ years for their loved one.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, eulogist.
The family requests in lieu of floral arrangements that dish gardens be sent.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Barbara joined the Job Corp. in 1973, where she took up nursing as a profession. Although she never fully realized her potential as a nurse, she was very knowledgeable of the nursing field. Barbara suffered a debilitating stroke on October 7, 2017, which left paralyzed in addition to many other health challenges. She would always talk about her medications and the treatment she received based on her professional knowledge. Many times, she would tell the nurses how to treat her condition and oftentimes, she was on point.
Barbara "fought the good fight and she kept the faith" throughout her life and especially during her illness. During her lengthy illness, several doctors said she would not make it this far. They gave up on her many times. However, BJ had a fighting spirit and she showed them just how tough and determined she was to live as long as she could. Oftentimes, when prayers were being prayed on her behalf, she would join in praising and glorifying God. Sometimes she would take over praying and we would listen to her pray. She would always thank God for keeping her in spite of the roads she had traveled in life and her illnesses that she dealt with on a daily basis. Barbara always had a "thank you Jesus" praise on her lips. She often would attend Bible study on Saturdays at Ms. Barbara Hunter's house in Hopewell, VA.
Barbara often expressed her appreciation to her family for their love and commitment for caring for her during her illness. She was a kind and loving person. She also was a person who would not hesitate to speak her mind in no uncertain ways and no uncertain terms. She said what she felt and either you liked what she said or you didn't. I guess one might say she was "unfiltered." Barbara also loved to sing at funerals and would often volunteer to render a solo.
Barbara worked various occupations throughout her lifetime. She worked as a Private Duty Nurse and in several assisted living facilities. Her last known employment was the Comfort Inn in Hopewell, VA, where she worked in the custodial department.
Barbara is survived by her son, Miateas Jones (Aerial) of Prince George, VA, her daughter, Creshenna Jones of Hopewell, VA, son, Tyswan Jones, of Leavenworth, KS; brother, Deacon John R. Jones, of Prince George, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyanna Jones of Petersburg, VA, Ashanti Jones of NJ, Amil Jones, Talia Jones, Ariah Jones and Tyswan Jones, Jr. all of Hopewell, VA, Zyqua Jones of Petersburg, VA, and Avyah Jones, of Prince George, VA (who was affectionately called "Peanut" by BJ); and a host of relatives and friends.
Barbara loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She had a very special place in her heart for Ariah, her granddaughter, whom she often spoke about until her final moments in life. Barbara "BJ" will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for her. She had a strong family support system which consisted of her son, daughter, daughter-in-law, granddaughters, Tyanna and Ashanti, and her brother who all deeply loved and cared for her. A very special thanks goes out to her daughter-in-law. Aerial Jones, for her dedication and commitment in caring for her mother-in-law to the very end. Aerial did an outstanding job caring for BJ ensuring her medications were in order, bathing her, feeding her, and making sure she had everything she needed - Job Well Done Aerial!
The family would like to thank the many health care professionals at various doctor's offices and hospitals throughout the Petersburg and Richmond areas. Barbara spent time at VCU/MCV Medical Center, St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond Community Hospital, Southside Regional Medical Center, Vibra Hospital of Richmond, Chippenham Medical Center, John Randolph Medical Center, and several rehabilitation facilities in the Richmond area. The family is very appreciative of the professional services rendered the past 2½ years for their loved one.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, eulogist.
The family requests in lieu of floral arrangements that dish gardens be sent.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.